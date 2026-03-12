Cunniff School Parent Teacher Organization

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Cunniff School Parent Teacher Organization

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Cunniff PTO's Online Shop

Youth Size - Short Sleeve T-shirt item
Youth Size - Short Sleeve T-shirt
$16

forest green, white print; Youth design and specs


Sizes available: Youth XS - XL

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The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Adult Size - Short Sleeve T-shirt item
Adult Size - Short Sleeve T-shirt
$16

forest green, white print; Adult design and specs


Sizes available: Adult Small - 4XL


The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Youth Size - 1/4 Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Youth Size - 1/4 Zip Up Sweatshirt
$35

dark heather/charcoal grey, embroidered with white and red; Youth design and specs


Sizes available: Youth XS - XL


The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Adult Size - 1/4 Zip Up Sweatshirt item
Adult Size - 1/4 Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45

graphite heather, embroidered with white and red; Adult design and specs


Sizes available: Adult Small - 4XL


The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Youth Size - Pullover Hoodie item
Youth Size - Pullover Hoodie
$30

forest green, white print; Youth design and specs


Sizes available: Youth S - XL


The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Adult Size - Pullover Hoodie item
Adult Size - Pullover Hoodie
$35

forest green, white print; Adult design and specs


Sizes available: Adult Small - 4XL


The PTO cannot accept any returns or issue refunds because of sizing issues, and we recommend that you size up and review the linked vendor specs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!