Cunningham Creek Elementary '25-'26 Silent Auction Drawing

Stuck On You Body Art is a party entertainment service that specializes in the application of non-toxic, latex free, temporary glitter tattoos that last 3-7 days (or more) with proper care. Currently over 150 designs and 50+ colors. Tattoos are customizable, dry immediately, and even withstand sweat/water play. Enjoyed by both kiddos and adults! Winner of this item will receive a 2hr certificate toward a booked service (subject to availability). Must be used within 1 year of issue date. Email [email protected] with any questions or to inquire on services.