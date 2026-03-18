Cunningham Creek Elementary '25-'26 Silent Auction Drawing

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About this raffle
Certificate for 25 King's Choice Pops (must be scheduled in advance and subject to availability). Expires 12/31/26.
Stuck On You Body Art is a party entertainment service that specializes in the application of non-toxic, latex free, temporary glitter tattoos that last 3-7 days (or more) with proper care. Currently over 150 designs and 50+ colors. Tattoos are customizable, dry immediately, and even withstand sweat/water play. Enjoyed by both kiddos and adults! Winner of this item will receive a 2hr certificate toward a booked service (subject to availability). Must be used within 1 year of issue date. Email [email protected] with any questions or to inquire on services.
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