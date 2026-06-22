Cup of Coffee Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
I would like to donate one cup of coffee per month
Renews monthly
I would like to donate 2 cups of coffee per month (one donation of $10 drawn monthly)
Renews monthly
I would like to donate 4 cups of coffee per month (one donation of $20 drawn monthly)
Renews monthly
I would like to donate one specialty coffee order per month (one donation of $7 drawn monthly)
Renews monthly
I would like to donate two specialty coffee orders per month (one donation of $14 drawn monthly)
No expiration
I would like to donate four specialty coffee orders per month (one donation of $28 drawn monthly)
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