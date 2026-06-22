shallow focus photography of coffee late in mug on table
Calvary Baptist Academy Of New Braunfels Texas

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Calvary Baptist Academy Of New Braunfels Texas

About the memberships

Cup of Coffee Membership

Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

I would like to donate one cup of coffee per month

Bi-monthly
$10

Renews monthly

I would like to donate 2 cups of coffee per month (one donation of $10 drawn monthly)

Weekly
$20

Renews monthly

I would like to donate 4 cups of coffee per month (one donation of $20 drawn monthly)

Premium Monthly
$7

Renews monthly

I would like to donate one specialty coffee order per month (one donation of $7 drawn monthly)

Premium Bi-Monthly
$14

Renews monthly

I would like to donate two specialty coffee orders per month (one donation of $14 drawn monthly)

Premium Weekly
$28

No expiration

I would like to donate four specialty coffee orders per month (one donation of $28 drawn monthly)

Custom donation
Pay what you can

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