Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

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Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

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Cup of CreativiTea

7561 Center Ave #14

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

Bespoke Blending
$25

Bespoke Blending$25: Craft your own custom loose-leaf tea with our apothecary kit containing 2 tea bases and up to 5 additives such as botanicals, spices, and seasonal flavors


Sit & Sip
$20

Mix your blend onsite, and when you're done, relax in our tranquil studio with a hot cuppa & a cookie using your bespoke blend, served in a china teacup with traditional accompaniments

The Gift of CreativiTea
$20

Perfect for the ‘impossible to buy for’. Pair your tea with a gift set that includes a tea tin, mini spoon, and decorative tea ball—or keep it for yourself as a keepsake once the tea is gone

Bundle Your CreativiTea—$58.50: That's 10% off (Save $6.50)
$58.50

Get the works at a discount with the full experience—blend your tea, sit & sip, take home a gift or keepsake.

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