Cup of CreativiTea

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Bespoke Blending—$25: Craft your own custom loose-leaf tea with our apothecary kit containing 2 tea bases and up to 5 additives such as botanicals, spices, and seasonal flavors
Mix your blend onsite, and when you're done, relax in our tranquil studio with a hot cuppa & a cookie using your bespoke blend, served in a china teacup with traditional accompaniments
Perfect for the ‘impossible to buy for’. Pair your tea with a gift set that includes a tea tin, mini spoon, and decorative tea ball—or keep it for yourself as a keepsake once the tea is gone
Get the works at a discount with the full experience—blend your tea, sit & sip, take home a gift or keepsake.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!