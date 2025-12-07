Cupcake Charlies - PTO

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich
vanilla buttercream frosting and chocolate
sprinkles.
Decadent chocolate cake topped with caramel buttercream frosting and a drizzle of caramel and chocolate
Vanilla chocolate chip cake topped with
vanilla buttercream frosting, chocolate
chips and a mini chocolate chip cookie
Decadent chocolate cake topped with
chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate fudge icing
Decadent chocolate cake topped with peanut butter buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles and a small peanut butter cup
Vanilla cake baked with sprinkles inside
and topped with pink vanilla buttercream
frosting and rainbow sprinkles
Decadent chocolate cake topped with
Oreo buttercream frosting and a mini
Oreo cookie
A classic vanilla cake topped with vanilla
buttercream frosting and rainbow sprinkles
A classic vanilla cake topped with caramel
buttercream frosting and a drizzle of
caramel and white chocolate disc
Decadent chocolate cake topped
with raspberry buttercream frosting,
pink nonpareils and chocolate flute
A classic vanilla cake topped with chocolate buttercream frosting and rainbow sprinkles
Lemon infused cake topped with lemon
buttercream frosting, yellow dusting sugar
and a white chocolate filigree
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!