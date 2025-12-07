Cupcake Charlies - PTO

Chocolate Luvs Vanilla item
Chocolate Luvs Vanilla
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich

vanilla buttercream frosting and chocolate

sprinkles.

Chocolate Luvs Caramel item
Chocolate Luvs Caramel
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped with caramel buttercream frosting and a drizzle of caramel and chocolate

Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chip
$4.16

Vanilla chocolate chip cake topped with

vanilla buttercream frosting, chocolate

chips and a mini chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Luvs Chocolate item
Chocolate Luvs Chocolate
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped with

chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate fudge icing

Chocolate Luvs Peanut Butter item
Chocolate Luvs Peanut Butter
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped with peanut butter buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles and a small peanut butter cup

Funfetti item
Funfetti
$4.16

Vanilla cake baked with sprinkles inside

and topped with pink vanilla buttercream

frosting and rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate Luvs Oreo item
Chocolate Luvs Oreo
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped with

Oreo buttercream frosting and a mini

Oreo cookie

Vanilla Luvs Vanilla item
Vanilla Luvs Vanilla
$4.16

A classic vanilla cake topped with vanilla

buttercream frosting and rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla Luvs Caramel item
Vanilla Luvs Caramel
$4.16

A classic vanilla cake topped with caramel

buttercream frosting and a drizzle of

caramel and white chocolate disc

Chocolate Luvs Raspberry item
Chocolate Luvs Raspberry
$4.16

Decadent chocolate cake topped

with raspberry buttercream frosting,

pink nonpareils and chocolate flute

Vanilla Luvs Chocolate item
Vanilla Luvs Chocolate
$4.16

A classic vanilla cake topped with chocolate buttercream frosting and rainbow sprinkles

Lemon Luvs Lemon item
Lemon Luvs Lemon
$4.16

Lemon infused cake topped with lemon

buttercream frosting, yellow dusting sugar

and a white chocolate filigree

