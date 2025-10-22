Cupcakes & Champagne – A Sweet Celebration of Legacy & Impact

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About this event
Join us for a night of celebration and impact.
Includes full event access, desserts, light bites, a champagne toast (21 and up), and one complimentary raffle entry for your chance to win exclusive prizes that support our mission.
Bring a partner and double the joy!
Includes two general admission tickets and two raffle entries and a champagne toast (21 and up) — perfect for girlfriends, mentors, or mothers and daughters to celebrate legacy, laughter, and empowerment together.
Support Her Story.
Step into the story of empowerment. As a Bronze Sponsor, your company will be recognized on our website and social media as a proud ally helping young women step into confidence, leadership, and purpose.
Your support ensures our girls continue to have access to transformative programs that build self-worth and spark legacy-driven change.
Includes:
Shine your light on legacy.
Your company’s partnership helps us keep the mission glowing. As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll enjoy visible recognition throughout the event and share in a night of celebration with complimentary tickets.
Your presence says, “We believe in the power of women who lead with heart.”
Includes:
10 left!
Glow for Good.
As a Gold Sponsor, your brand becomes part of the event’s magic. Picture your logo event signage— the glamorous photo wall where guests pose, laugh, and celebrate.
Enjoy VIP seating for your team and a featured social spotlight that connects your brand directly with purpose and empowerment.
Note: For logo inclusion, purchase must be made no later than 11.28.25.
8 left!
Leave a Legacy.
Our most exclusive partnership level, the Platinum Sponsorship is a true collaboration in purpose and impact. You’ll be celebrated as a Headline Sponsor — with a speaking opportunity at one of 2026 events, co-branded dessert or champagne bar activation, and the opportunity to share your company’s commitment to empowering young women.
This is your chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with changemakers and say, “We invest in her future.”
Includes:
Note: For logo inclusion, purchase must be made no later than 11.28.25.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!