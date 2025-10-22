Embrace Her Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Embrace Her Legacy Foundation

About this event

Cupcakes & Champagne – A Sweet Celebration of Legacy & Impact

Sweet Catch BK. 1222 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

General Admission
$35

Join us for a night of celebration and impact.
Includes full event access, desserts, light bites, a champagne toast (21 and up), and one complimentary raffle entry for your chance to win exclusive prizes that support our mission.

Double Legacy
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a partner and double the joy!
Includes two general admission tickets and two raffle entries and a champagne toast (21 and up) — perfect for girlfriends, mentors, or mothers and daughters to celebrate legacy, laughter, and empowerment together.

🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support Her Story.
Step into the story of empowerment. As a Bronze Sponsor, your company will be recognized on our website and social media as a proud ally helping young women step into confidence, leadership, and purpose.
Your support ensures our girls continue to have access to transformative programs that build self-worth and spark legacy-driven change.

Includes:

  • Logo featured on event website & official social media announcements
  • Recognition in event recap email and post-event highlights
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Shine your light on legacy.
Your company’s partnership helps us keep the mission glowing. As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll enjoy visible recognition throughout the event and share in a night of celebration with complimentary tickets.
Your presence says, “We believe in the power of women who lead with heart.”

Includes:

  • 3 event tickets
  • Logo featured on venue signage and digital materials
  • Social media spotlight across Embrace Her Legacy channels


🥇 Gold Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Glow for Good.
As a Gold Sponsor, your brand becomes part of the event’s magic. Picture your logo event signage— the glamorous photo wall where guests pose, laugh, and celebrate.


Enjoy VIP seating for your team and a featured social spotlight that connects your brand directly with purpose and empowerment.


Note: For logo inclusion, purchase must be made no later than 11.28.25.

💎 Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Leave a Legacy.
Our most exclusive partnership level, the Platinum Sponsorship is a true collaboration in purpose and impact. You’ll be celebrated as a Headline Sponsor — with a speaking opportunity at one of 2026 events, co-branded dessert or champagne bar activation, and the opportunity to share your company’s commitment to empowering young women.

This is your chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with changemakers and say, “We invest in her future.”


Includes:

  • Headline sponsor recognition
  • On-mic acknowledgment and 2026 guest speaking opportunity
  • Co-branded dessert or champagne bar activation
  • Logo on event signage
  • 5 VIP tickets with champagne table service
  • Social media and website feature

Note: For logo inclusion, purchase must be made no later than 11.28.25.

Add a donation for Embrace Her Legacy Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!