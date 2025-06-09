CUPs After-Hours Networking Event 6-30-25

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals Inc's After-Hours networking event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 CUP's will be hosting it's After-Hours Networking Event on Monday, June 30th, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Bullpen BBQ & Tap House, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Come join us for networking, a motivational speaker and more fun. We will be supporting a local non-profit from some of our activities. Our speaker will be Tom Broadway. Tom is a former Los Angeles Police Department officer and Glendale Police Department Helicopter Pilot. He also owns Tom Broadway Insurance Services. Come and hear some of Tom's police stories and learn how to protect your business, both from the police perspective and insurance perspective. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Cost is only $10.00 per person and must be paid in advance. Note: You do not have to pay a fee upon check out, this is optional. We are excited to share this after-hours networking event with you! Sponsored by 25Score and Women in Touch.

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals Inc's After-Hours networking event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 CUP's will be hosting it's After-Hours Networking Event on Monday, June 30th, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Bullpen BBQ & Tap House, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Come join us for networking, a motivational speaker and more fun. We will be supporting a local non-profit from some of our activities. Our speaker will be Tom Broadway. Tom is a former Los Angeles Police Department officer and Glendale Police Department Helicopter Pilot. He also owns Tom Broadway Insurance Services. Come and hear some of Tom's police stories and learn how to protect your business, both from the police perspective and insurance perspective. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Cost is only $10.00 per person and must be paid in advance. Note: You do not have to pay a fee upon check out, this is optional. We are excited to share this after-hours networking event with you! Sponsored by 25Score and Women in Touch.

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