CUPs After-Hours Networking Event 9-29-25

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals Inc's After-Hours networking event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉



CUP's will be hosting it's After-Hours Networking Event on Monday, September 29th, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Bullpen BBQ & Tap House, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.





Come join us for networking, a motivational speaker and more fun. We will be supporting a local non-profit from some of our activities.





Our speaker will be Matt Denny with Denny & Company, LLP. Matt will be informing us on how to avoid business tax audits and common mistakes, plus how to network like a pro.





Food and drink will be available for purchase.





Cost is only $10.00 per person and must be paid in advance.

Note: You do not have to pay a fee upon check out, this is optional.

(Payment can also be made using Zelle to [email protected])





We are excited to share this after-hours networking event with you!





Sponsored by 25Score and Women in Touch.