Cups Cafe Incorporated's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Make a statement with this exquisite Le Vian oval-cut garnet ring (size 8 - can be resized), beautifully accented with 1/5 ct tw of sparkling diamonds and set in rich 14k honey gold. A timeless piece that blends elegance and sophistication, perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any occasion.
Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Celebrate all the charm Medina has to offer with this delightful package of local treasures! Enjoy a beautiful gazebo artwork by Gary Sabo, sweet treats from Crumbl Cookies and McJak Candies, and a vintage pearl necklace from Jewelry Revival. Relax with spa items and a $100 gift certificate to Rafraîchir Skin Spa, then head out on family adventures with 10 tickets to Alien Mini Golf. Finish your fun with a $50 gift certificate to the Escape Room, a $50 gift card to The Alpaca Boutique at Majestic Meadows, a $50 Corkscrew Saloon gift card, and a $100 Buehler’s gift card for your favorite local finds.
Value: $788
Starting bid
Relax, refresh, and indulge with this soothing package. Treat yourself and three friends to a wine tasting session at The Winery at Wolf Creek, then enjoy two full-body massages from Medina Body Shop. Complete your look with an elegant amethyst necklace from Jewelry Revival and a sleek white gold watch, the perfect reminders to take time for yourself.
Value: $530
Generously donated by Jewelry Revival, The Winery at Wolf Creek, James Ford Memorial Fund, and Medina Body Shop
Starting bid
Step out in style with this elegant package. Enjoy a $75 mani-pedi gift certificate from Christophers the Salon, accessorize with a stunning natural pearl necklace and earrings set in silver by metalsmith Debbie Dankowski, and complete your look with a fashionable Kate Spade Elsie crossbody purse. A polished, timeless collection perfect for any occasion.
Value: $542
Generously donated by Christophers the Salon, Debbie Dankowski Metalsmith, and Rosalind Ko
Starting bid
This package is as special as the person who created it! Each year, Cups client and volunteer Kim pours her heart into collecting auction items, and this year’s bundle is truly a celebration of her generosity. Inside, you’ll find a treasure trove of local favorites, including gift certificates to Quaker Steak & Lube, Longhorn Steakhouse, Sweet Mango Thai Cuisine, Five Guys, 17 Public Square, Handel’s Ice Cream, NY Bagel Deli, Namaste Life Center, and Shop 42. You’ll also enjoy a certificate from Fierce Tanning, a festive wreath, and a Shop 42 t-shirt.
A joyful mix of treats, dining, and local experiences — all wrapped up in the spirit of community.
Value: $415
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the beauty of art and the joy of creating. This package features two stunning watercolor prints from the Orchid Collection by artist Dawn Hopkins — Becoming Ethereal and Vibrant Vietnam — along with two handcrafted glass beach-themed ornaments by Mishalene. Then, gather up to four people for an artistic workshop at Isabelle’s Ink with Bella Moxie, where Mishalene will guide you through the world of resin, sea glass, or decoupage. Sip on wine or mimosas as you craft something truly beautiful in a gallery and boutique setting.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Wrap someone you love in cozy comfort and playful charm with this delightful collection from Bella Moxie. This package is filled with handcrafted treasures and organic cuddly friends — from soft plush toys and blankets to unique keepsakes like a pumpkin carriage music box kit and Attic Journals garland kit. A whimsical mix of snuggles and creativity, perfect for gifting or cherishing at home.
Value: $315
Starting bid
Cheer on the Cleveland Browns with four tickets to the December 7th game against the Tennessee Titans! Your seats are in Section 508, Row 5, Seats 8–11 on the 40-yard line, upper deck, city side — a great view of all the action. Show your team spirit with Browns gear, including two baseball hats, a winter hat, scarf, and a satin men’s jacket.
When football season winds down, hit the greens with four guest passes for 18 holes and half-cart rental at Ridge Top Golf Course, valid during the 2025–26 season. You will also receive a $50 gift certificate to the Pine Valley Golf Pro Shop.
Value: $943
Generously donated by Matt Loveless, Ridge Top Golf Course, Pine Valley Golf and friends of Cups
Starting bid
Celebrate the bond between people and their pets with this signed and numbered artist proof (AP 11/50) by local artist John Weiss. Artist proofs are rarer than standard edition prints, making them highly collectible. Maggie: Portrait of a Friend beautifully captures the warmth, loyalty, and soulful gaze of man’s best friend — a heartfelt piece that dog lovers and art collectors alike will treasure.
Value: Priceless
Generously donated by the artist, John Weiss
