Cups Cafe Incorporated's Silent Auction

Relax, refresh, and indulge with this soothing package. Treat yourself and three friends to a wine tasting session at The Winery at Wolf Creek, then enjoy two full-body massages from Medina Body Shop. Complete your look with an elegant amethyst necklace from Jewelry Revival and a sleek white gold watch, the perfect reminders to take time for yourself.

Value: $530

Generously donated by Jewelry Revival, The Winery at Wolf Creek, James Ford Memorial Fund, and Medina Body Shop