CUPs After-Hours Networking Event

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals Inc's networking event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 CUP's will be hosting it's After-Hours Networking Event on Monday, April 14th, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at FunBurger & BBQ, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Come join us for networking, a motivational speaker and more fun. We will be supporting a local non-profit from some of our activities. Our speaker will be Bobby Marchesso. Bobby is a former television morning show news anchor, and currently is an actor, a professional singer and a marketing entrepreneur for the past eight years. He specializes in bringing instant authority to local businesses. Come and learn from Bobby. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Cost is only $10.00 per person and must be paid in advance. Note: You do not have to pay a fee upon check out, this is optional. We are excited to share this after-hours networking event with you! Sponsored by 25Score and Women in Touch.

