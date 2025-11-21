Curated + Andro by T | Fulfillment Portal

The Studium Element Sweatshirt is a tribute to the chemistry of masculine energy — the quiet strength, the steady presence, and the intentional identity that Black masculine-presenting women carry every day. Designed as part of the Unmasc-Qing AuthenticWear line, this piece transforms the inner work of shadow, truth, and becoming into something bold, structured, and wearable.





Printed on the premium Gildan 18000 Heavy Blend sweatshirt, it brings the right balance of comfort, durability, and clean structure. The fleece interior is soft and warming, while the smooth, tightly knit exterior ensures the periodic-table-inspired graphic stays crisp across every color option. No back print — just the statement, front and center.





Fit: Relaxed unisex silhouette.

Fabric: 50/50 cotton–poly blend (no shrink surprises).



Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.

Sizes: S–4XL.





This sweatshirt is not just apparel — it is identity science. A reminder that your presence has formula, weight, strength, and an elemental truth that does not need to be explained.