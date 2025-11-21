Curated + Andro by T | Fulfillment Portal

Bold color. Clean layering. Retro structure.
This tee merges nostalgia with modern queer identity. The layered rainbow stack sits on the soft Bella + Canvas fabric, offering clarity and comfort. No back print.
Garment: Bella + Canvas 3001 – Unisex Jersey T-Shirt
Fit: Retail unisex cut—flattering on all silhouettes.
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
The Studium Element Sweatshirt is a tribute to the chemistry of masculine energy — the quiet strength, the steady presence, and the intentional identity that Black masculine-presenting women carry every day. Designed as part of the Unmasc-Qing AuthenticWear line, this piece transforms the inner work of shadow, truth, and becoming into something bold, structured, and wearable.
Printed on the premium Gildan 18000 Heavy Blend sweatshirt, it brings the right balance of comfort, durability, and clean structure. The fleece interior is soft and warming, while the smooth, tightly knit exterior ensures the periodic-table-inspired graphic stays crisp across every color option. No back print — just the statement, front and center.
Fit: Relaxed unisex silhouette.
Fabric: 50/50 cotton–poly blend (no shrink surprises).
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
This sweatshirt is not just apparel — it is identity science. A reminder that your presence has formula, weight, strength, and an elemental truth that does not need to be explained.
The Andro Element Tee distills masculine energy into its purest form — balanced, bold, intentional. Drawing inspiration from the periodic table, this design honors the science of self: the structure, the chemistry, and the quiet power that defines androgynous identity.
Printed on the premium Bella + Canvas 3001 tee, it offers a smooth, high-quality surface that keeps the graphic sharp across every color. The 100% combed and ring-spun cotton ensures a lightweight, breathable feel that moves with you — clean lines, modern fit, no back print.
Fit: Retail unisex cut with side seams.
Fabric: 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (soft, durable, pre-shrunk).
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
This tee is a statement in equilibrium — where masculinity meets clarity, and presence becomes an element all its own.
Masculine energy—unapologetic and unfiltered.
Garment: Bella + Canvas 3001 – Unisex Jersey T-Shirt
This tee centers Black queer streetwear culture and identity, printed on the high-quality Bella + Canvas 3001 for comfort and retention. No back print.
Fit: Lightweight, breathable, and modern in silhouette.
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
A bold, grounded essential for those who carry masculine energy with intention.
Garment: Gildan 18000 – Unisex Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is crafted using the Gildan 18000 Heavy Blend—soft, durable, and structured without being stiff. It is built for everyday expression with a clean front-print graphic and no back print.
Made with a 50/50 cotton–poly blend, it offers warmth without bulk and a smooth surface that holds high-quality prints with clarity. Ribbed cuffs and waistband maintain shape, while the interior fleece is soft enough for all-day wear.
Fit: Relaxed unisex fit.
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
This tee is designed for comfort, movement, and everyday visibility. Printed on the Bella + Canvas 3001—one of the industry’s highest-quality blanks—this shirt is lightweight yet durable, with a smooth surface that enhances the detail of the Q-symbol graphic.
Garment: Bella + Canvas 3001 – Unisex Jersey T-Shirt
Made with 100% combed and ring-spun cotton, the shirt offers a soft, breathable feel with a slightly tailored unisex fit that looks good on every body type. No back print.
Fit: Retail fit with side seams, pre-shrunk for repeat wear.
Variants: Black, Navy, Maroon, Burgundy, Forest Green, Chocolate Brown, Red.
Sizes: S–4XL.
The AndroByTee Sweatshirt carries the signature mark of the brand—clean, assertive, and unmistakable. Designed for those who move through the world rewriting the rule, this piece anchors the aesthetic with bold presence and everyday versatility.
Chosen is a declaration, not a whisper. This sweatshirt honors individuals who walk with clarity, conviction, and intentional energy. Rooted in identity and purpose, it reflects a narrative of alignment and self-defined direction.
Masculine Energy (Pink) reframes masculine identity through a lens of fluidity and grounded strength. The design pairs presence with softness, expanding what masculine presentation can be—authentic, intentional, and fully self-owned.
Masculine Energy (Yellow) represents clarity, courage, and internal light. This sweatshirt channels a confident expression that is both steady and dynamic—honoring the individuals who embody masculine grounding without constraint.
Masculine: Heavy on Authenticity stands at the intersection of identity and intention. Structured typography meets grounded energy, creating a statement piece rooted in truth, presence, and uncompromised authenticity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!