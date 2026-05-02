Westfield Museum Inc

Hosted by

Westfield Museum Inc

About this event

Curated Cravings

360 Elm St

Westfield, MA 01085, USA

Advance Tickets
$25
Available until Oct 1

Secure your spot early and save! The best price available for full event access. Don't wait--this special rate is only available through Thursday, October 1st!

General Admission
$30

Missed the early bird? No problem. Grab your general admission ticket here to lock in your spot and experience all our event has to offer.

Day of Event / At The Door
$35

Join the fun at the last minute! Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Subject to capacity -- buy online to guarantee your entry!

Add a donation for Westfield Museum Inc

$

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