Curated Cravings

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About this event
Secure your spot early and save! The best price available for full event access. Don't wait--this special rate is only available through Thursday, October 1st!
Missed the early bird? No problem. Grab your general admission ticket here to lock in your spot and experience all our event has to offer.
Join the fun at the last minute! Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Subject to capacity -- buy online to guarantee your entry!
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