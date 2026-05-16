Manollasini Contemporary Arts – Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet.

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Pool Opening Celebration – The Racquets Club of Short Hills
Presented by Manollasini Inc.
Services Included:
• A 2-hour live youth jazz performance by the Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet
• Artistic coordination and scheduling
• Curated live performance programming
• Youth artist honorarium administration
• Event presentation oversight
A professionally curated cultural arts presentation designed to create an elegant and vibrant musical atmosphere for the Racquets Club’s pool opening celebration, featuring exceptional emerging jazz talent from New Jersey.
$
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