Manollasini Inc.

Hosted by

Manollasini Inc.

About this event

Manollasini Contemporary Arts – Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet.

162 Hobart Ave

Short Hills, NJ 07078, USA

Manollasini Contemporary Arts–Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet item
Manollasini Contemporary Arts–Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet
$850

1 left!

Pool Opening Celebration – The Racquets Club of Short Hills


Presented by Manollasini Inc.


Services Included:
• A 2-hour live youth jazz performance by the Vinayan Chellappa-Ives Quintet
• Artistic coordination and scheduling
• Curated live performance programming
• Youth artist honorarium administration
• Event presentation oversight


A professionally curated cultural arts presentation designed to create an elegant and vibrant musical atmosphere for the Racquets Club’s pool opening celebration, featuring exceptional emerging jazz talent from New Jersey.


Add a donation for Manollasini Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!