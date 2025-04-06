Hosted by

Lbella Arts In Motion Inc

About this event

Curating a Black Cultural Experience Through the Healing Power of Art

Nevada State Museum

309 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Baroque Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry-level sponsorship with benefits such as branding on host website and event materials, and complimentary event tickets (2). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad, accompanied by one complimentary ticket to the event.

Art Deco Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Mid-level sponsorship with benefits such as branding on host website and event materials, complimentary event tickets (4). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad, accompanied by one complimentary ticket to the event.

Art Nouveau Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Mid-level sponsorship with significant benefits such as a namesake signature cocktail, prominent logo placement, branding on host website and event materials and complimentary event tickets (6). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad positioned on the inside back cover, accompanied by two complimentary tickets to the event.

Avant Garde Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The highest level of sponsorship, including top-tier benefits such as a namesake specialty cocktail, headline sponsorship, event speaking opportunity, branding on host website and event materials, and complimentary seating for 10 with prominent placement at event. In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal double spread ad positioned in the coveted centerfold, along with two complimentary tickets to the event.

Add a donation for Lbella Arts In Motion Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!