Curating a Black Cultural Experience Through the Healing Power of Art

Hosted by
About this event
309 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Entry-level sponsorship with benefits such as branding on host website and event materials, and complimentary event tickets (2). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad, accompanied by one complimentary ticket to the event.
Mid-level sponsorship with benefits such as branding on host website and event materials, complimentary event tickets (4). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad, accompanied by one complimentary ticket to the event.
Mid-level sponsorship with significant benefits such as a namesake signature cocktail, prominent logo placement, branding on host website and event materials and complimentary event tickets (6). In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal full page ad positioned on the inside back cover, accompanied by two complimentary tickets to the event.
The highest level of sponsorship, including top-tier benefits such as a namesake specialty cocktail, headline sponsorship, event speaking opportunity, branding on host website and event materials, and complimentary seating for 10 with prominent placement at event. In addition, we are planning another exclusive event; at which, we are offering a souvenir journal double spread ad positioned in the coveted centerfold, along with two complimentary tickets to the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!