Cure CF Miami Casino Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Romero Britto Limited
Print. This vibrant Romero Britto print is a true collector’s piece — no longer in production. Featuring Britto’s signature bold colors and uplifting style, the artwork is beautifully presented with a custom mat and professional framing. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
A must-have for any Swiftie! This stunning display features a photo of Taylor Swift paired with a copy of a signed ticket. Beautifully matted and professionally framed, this piece is ready to hang and enjoy. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
Romero Britto Limited
Print. Add a splash of color and joy to your collection with this stunning Romero Britto limited print! Known worldwide for his bold colors and optimistic style, Britto’s work brings happiness to any space. This particular print is no longer in production, making it a rare find for collectors and art lovers alike. Expertly custom matted and professionally framed, it’s ready to hang and enjoy for years to come. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Own a piece of Miami Heat history! This 8x10 photo has been personally autographed by Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and includes a certificate of authenticity. The display is custom framed and ready to showcase. Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Romero Britto Limited
Print. This vibrant Romero Britto print is a true collector’s piece — no longer in production. Featuring Britto’s signature bold colors and uplifting style, the artwork is beautifully presented with a custom mat and professional framing. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Show your Hurricane pride with this striking University of Miami photo. Beautifully custom matted and professionally framed, this piece is perfect for any UM fan or alumni. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
Celebrate South Florida hockey with this impressive 16x20 photo autographed by Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. The signature has been authenticated, and the photo is custom matted and professionally framed, making it a standout piece for any fan. Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
This is an autographed 8x10 photo
by back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Included is the commemorative puck. This must have piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $525
Starting bid
This is a photo of Taylor Swift. Included is an autographed CD. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $850
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate to AJ's Jewelry 17501 S. Dixie Hwy.
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate to AJ's Jewelry 17501 S. Dixie Hwy.
Starting bid
Brighten your day with a burst of sunshine from this delightful Loungefly Orange Bird Mini Backpack, created for EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival! Featuring the adorable Orange Bird surrounded by cheerful floral details, this exclusive Disney Parks design captures the joy of springtime. With vibrant colors, quality craftsmanship, and whimsical style, it’s a must-have for Disney fans and collectors alike. Retail Value $80
Starting bid
Add some classic Disney charm to your look with this vibrant Red Minnie & Mickey Loungefly Mini Backpack, exclusive to Disney Parks. Featuring iconic artwork of the world’s most beloved duo, this bag shines with bold color, premium faux leather, and the signature Loungefly craftsmanship collectors adore. Perfect for park days or as a statement piece in any Disney collection! Retail Value $80
Starting bid
Celebrate the spook-tacular season with this adorable Loungefly Disney Winnie the Pooh Mini Backpack! Featuring everyone’s favorite bear dressed in his cozy lion costume for Halloween, this charming design captures the perfect mix of cute and festive. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature attention to detail, the backpack includes vibrant colors, textured accents, and gleaming gold-tone hardware. Ideal for Disney fans and collectors, it’s the perfect accessory for Halloween fun or year-round whimsy. Retail Value $80
Starting bid
Make a splash with this enchanting Loungefly The Little Mermaid Mini Backpack! Inspired by Disney’s beloved classic, this beautifully detailed bag features Ariel and her undersea friends in vibrant, ocean-inspired colors. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature quality, it includes gleaming hardware, intricate embroidery, and plenty of room for your essentials. A must-have for any Disney or Little Mermaid fan, this mini backpack is perfect for park days, travel, or display in your collection. Retail Value $80
Starting bid
Bring a touch of Halloween Town to your collection with this spooktacular Loungefly The Nightmare Before ChristmasMini Backpack! Featuring Jack Skellington and friends in vivid, detailed artwork, this bag captures the perfect blend of spooky and stylish. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature high-quality materials and detailed accents, it’s the ultimate accessory for fans of Tim Burton’s classic film. Perfect for park visits or everyday use! Retail Value $80
Starting bid
The Champion IV Therapy Drip & L-Carnitine Injection. Prime IV Hydration 12673 S. Dixie Hwy. Pinecrest, FL 33156. Retail Value: $245
Starting bid
47 oz big capacity liquor decanter whiskey set for 2 bottles of whiskey. LuxuryBar whiskey glass set with liquor dispenser for home bar. Includes 2 bottles of Johnny Walker Red. Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
This is a photo of soccer superstar
Lionel Messi. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
2 Club Seats to see the Miami Hurricanes take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium. Section 203, Row 4, Seats 7-8. Includes Orange Parking Pass. Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Gift Voucher for one grooming with Exclusive Pet Grooming. A fantastic mobile groomer where quality meets care. Retail Value: $140
Starting bid
Mini helmet signed by Hall of Fame and 2x Super Bowl Champion Bob Griese. Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
Baseball signed by Miami Marlin Dane Myers in acrylic case. Retail Value: $40
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 in home dog training sessions from All About Paws. Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Make Big Tracks. Named after a mythical snow monster found in Canadian folklore, the Wendigo is a fat bike designed to take you off the beaten path. The Wendigo is not only reserved for snow and sand, but is also a legitimate choice for everyday trail riding. Retail Value: $2000
Starting bid
Rebecca Grey Leather Bracelet with Rose Balls and My World Collection Charms for Jae's Jewelers. Charmes include:: Bronze Ring with Brown Stone • Rose Metal Clover Ring with Stones• Bronze Cylinder with Stones • Rose Bow Ring with Stones. Retail Value $200
Starting bid
Wine basket with Dolom Cab and Clouds Rest Pinot, glass decanter, wine candles and stoppers.
Retail Value: $220.
Starting bid
Delicious 3 course catered meal in your home for 6 including chef and server. Choose from a diverse to make this dinner party a wonderful evening. Retail Value: $750
Starting bid
Six months lawn treatment service for lawn up tp 8,000 square feet. Retail Value; $600
Starting bid
Gift certificate for body work to any vehicle. Provided by A Auto Tech located in Coral Gables. Retail Value: $1200
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for $100 towards any gun safety course provided by The Last Bang. Retail Value $100
Starting bid
Warmer and 6 Bars. Retail Value: $86
Starting bid
Disney 100th Celebration warmer, earidescent brick and magical celebration bar. Retail Value: $115
Starting bid
Mini warmer and 3 bars. Retail Value: $30
Starting bid
Retail Value: 50
Starting bid
Retail Value: 35
Starting bid
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
6 Bottles of Cornelio Rioja made from Tempranillo grapes. Retail value $150
Starting bid
Photo of 2025 StanleyCup Champion Florida Panthers with 2 commemorative tickets. Professionally matted and framed. Retail Value $375
Starting bid
2 Tickets on Delta anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States. No blackout dates. Based on availability. Going somewhere fabulous: Retail Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.
Starting bid
Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.
Starting bid
Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!