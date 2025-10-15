Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation

Cure CF Miami Casino Night Silent Auction

Best Friends
$225

Starting bid

Romero Britto Limited

Print. This vibrant Romero Britto print is a true collector’s piece — no longer in production. Featuring Britto’s signature bold colors and uplifting style, the artwork is beautifully presented with a custom mat and professional framing. Retail Value: $400

Tay Tay
$195

Starting bid

A must-have for any Swiftie! This stunning display features a photo of Taylor Swift paired with a copy of a signed ticket. Beautifully matted and professionally framed, this piece is ready to hang and enjoy. Retail Value: $375

Rainbow
$225

Starting bid

Romero Britto Limited

Print. Add a splash of color and joy to your collection with this stunning Romero Britto limited print! Known worldwide for his bold colors and optimistic style, Britto’s work brings happiness to any space. This particular print is no longer in production, making it a rare find for collectors and art lovers alike. Expertly custom matted and professionally framed, it’s ready to hang and enjoy for years to come. Retail Value: $400

Mr. 305
$305

Starting bid

Own a piece of Miami Heat history! This 8x10 photo has been personally autographed by Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and includes a certificate of authenticity. The display is custom framed and ready to showcase. Retail Value: $500

Let's Celebrate
$225

Starting bid

Romero Britto Limited

Print. This vibrant Romero Britto print is a true collector’s piece — no longer in production. Featuring Britto’s signature bold colors and uplifting style, the artwork is beautifully presented with a custom mat and professional framing. Retail Value: $400

It's All About The U
$195

Starting bid

Show your Hurricane pride with this striking University of Miami photo. Beautifully custom matted and professionally framed, this piece is perfect for any UM fan or alumni. Retail Value: $375

Sasha
$275

Starting bid

Celebrate South Florida hockey with this impressive 16x20 photo autographed by Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. The signature has been authenticated, and the photo is custom matted and professionally framed, making it a standout piece for any fan. Retail Value: $450

The Save!
$325

Starting bid

This is an autographed 8x10 photo 

by back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Included is the commemorative puck. This must have piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $525

Swifties
$450

Starting bid

This is a photo of Taylor Swift. Included is an autographed CD. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $850

AJ's Jewelry Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

$250 gift certificate to AJ's Jewelry 17501 S. Dixie Hwy.

AJ's Jewelry Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

$250 gift certificate to AJ's Jewelry 17501 S. Dixie Hwy.

Loungefly Disney Parks EPCOT Orange Bird Mini Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Brighten your day with a burst of sunshine from this delightful Loungefly Orange Bird Mini Backpack, created for EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival! Featuring the adorable Orange Bird surrounded by cheerful floral details, this exclusive Disney Parks design captures the joy of springtime. With vibrant colors, quality craftsmanship, and whimsical style, it’s a must-have for Disney fans and collectors alike. Retail Value $80

Loungefly Disney Parks Red Minnie & Mickey Mini Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Add some classic Disney charm to your look with this vibrant Red Minnie & Mickey Loungefly Mini Backpack, exclusive to Disney Parks. Featuring iconic artwork of the world’s most beloved duo, this bag shines with bold color, premium faux leather, and the signature Loungefly craftsmanship collectors adore. Perfect for park days or as a statement piece in any Disney collection! Retail Value $80

Loungefly Disney Winnie the Pooh “Lion Costume” Mini Backpac
$45

Starting bid

Celebrate the spook-tacular season with this adorable Loungefly Disney Winnie the Pooh Mini Backpack! Featuring everyone’s favorite bear dressed in his cozy lion costume for Halloween, this charming design captures the perfect mix of cute and festive. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature attention to detail, the backpack includes vibrant colors, textured accents, and gleaming gold-tone hardware. Ideal for Disney fans and collectors, it’s the perfect accessory for Halloween fun or year-round whimsy. Retail Value $80

Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid Mini Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Make a splash with this enchanting Loungefly The Little Mermaid Mini Backpack! Inspired by Disney’s beloved classic, this beautifully detailed bag features Ariel and her undersea friends in vibrant, ocean-inspired colors. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature quality, it includes gleaming hardware, intricate embroidery, and plenty of room for your essentials. A must-have for any Disney or Little Mermaid fan, this mini backpack is perfect for park days, travel, or display in your collection. Retail Value $80

Loungefly Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Bring a touch of Halloween Town to your collection with this spooktacular Loungefly The Nightmare Before ChristmasMini Backpack! Featuring Jack Skellington and friends in vivid, detailed artwork, this bag captures the perfect blend of spooky and stylish. Crafted with Loungefly’s signature high-quality materials and detailed accents, it’s the ultimate accessory for fans of Tim Burton’s classic film. Perfect for park visits or everyday use! Retail Value $80

The Champion Bundle
$150

Starting bid

The Champion IV Therapy Drip & L-Carnitine Injection. Prime IV Hydration 12673 S. Dixie Hwy. Pinecrest, FL 33156. Retail Value: $245

Football Whiskey Decanter Set
$80

Starting bid

47 oz big capacity liquor decanter whiskey set for 2 bottles of whiskey. LuxuryBar whiskey glass set with liquor dispenser for home bar. Includes 2 bottles of Johnny Walker Red. Retail Value: $150

Messi
$225

Starting bid

This is a photo of soccer superstar

Lionel Messi. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375

Let's Go CANES!
$150

Starting bid

2 Club Seats to see the Miami Hurricanes take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium. Section 203, Row 4, Seats 7-8. Includes Orange Parking Pass. Retail Value: $300

Exclusive Pet Grooming
$75

Starting bid

Gift Voucher for one grooming with Exclusive Pet Grooming. A fantastic mobile groomer where quality meets care. Retail Value: $140

Bob Griese Mini Helmet
$75

Starting bid

Mini helmet signed by Hall of Fame and 2x Super Bowl Champion Bob Griese. Retail Value: $150

Dane Myers Baseball
$20

Starting bid

Baseball signed by Miami Marlin Dane Myers in acrylic case. Retail Value: $40

Dog Training
$150

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2 in home dog training sessions from All About Paws. Retail Value: $300

Fuji Wendingo 1.1 Mountain Bike
$750

Starting bid

Make Big Tracks. Named after a mythical snow monster found in Canadian folklore, the Wendigo is a fat bike designed to take you off the beaten path. The Wendigo is not only reserved for snow and sand, but is also a legitimate choice for everyday trail riding. Retail Value: $2000

Rebecca Grey Leather Bracelet with Charms
$150

Starting bid

Rebecca Grey Leather Bracelet with Rose Balls and My World Collection Charms for Jae's Jewelers. Charmes include:: Bronze Ring with Brown Stone • Rose Metal Clover Ring with Stones• Bronze Cylinder with Stones • Rose Bow Ring with Stones. Retail Value $200

Red Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Wine basket with Dolom Cab and Clouds Rest Pinot, glass decanter, wine candles and stoppers. 


Retail Value: $220.

Delicious Catering Dinner Party for 6
$350

Starting bid

Delicious 3 course catered meal in your home for 6 including chef and server. Choose from a diverse to make this dinner party a wonderful evening. Retail Value: $750

Happy Palms
$250

Starting bid

Six months lawn treatment service for lawn up tp 8,000 square feet. Retail Value; $600

$1200 Gift Certificate for Automobile Body Work
$500

Starting bid

Gift certificate for body work to any vehicle. Provided by A Auto Tech located in Coral Gables. Retail Value: $1200

Gun Safety Training Course Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for $100 towards any gun safety course provided by The Last Bang. Retail Value $100

First Down Warmer
$30

Starting bid

Warmer and 6 Bars. Retail Value: $86

Disney Warmer
$50

Starting bid

Disney 100th Celebration warmer, earidescent brick and magical celebration bar. Retail Value: $115

Mini Warmer
$10

Starting bid

Mini warmer and 3 bars. Retail Value: $30

Squeeze the Day Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: 50

Fragrance Flower Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Retail Value: 35

On The Go Scentsy Air Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $70

6 Bottles of Spanish Wine
$50

Starting bid

6 Bottles of Cornelio Rioja made from Tempranillo grapes. Retail value $150

Back To Back
$195

Starting bid

Photo of 2025 StanleyCup Champion Florida Panthers with 2 commemorative tickets. Professionally matted and framed. Retail Value $375

Delta Tickets
$500

Starting bid

2 Tickets on Delta anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States. No blackout dates. Based on availability. Going somewhere fabulous: Retail Value: Priceless

Gift of Love
$100

Starting bid

Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.

Another Gift of Love
$100

Starting bid

Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.

Even More Love
$100

Starting bid

Here is your opportunity to give from the heart to Joe Dimaggio‘s Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. A table of toys will be given in your name to the clinic for the chil to take home.

