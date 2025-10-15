Cure CF Miami Casino Night Silent Auction

Romero Britto Limited

Print. Add a splash of color and joy to your collection with this stunning Romero Britto limited print! Known worldwide for his bold colors and optimistic style, Britto’s work brings happiness to any space. This particular print is no longer in production, making it a rare find for collectors and art lovers alike. Expertly custom matted and professionally framed, it’s ready to hang and enjoy for years to come. Retail Value: $400