Current Raffles!

About this raffle
$50 each only 100 tickets sold across all platforms!
This exclusive Gould's turkey hunt is available for one hunter using shotgun, archery, or crossbow alongside Bobby Boido and Coues Outfitters in Sonora, Mexico. As one of the most sought-after turkey hunts, this 3-day guided experience includes a travel day before and after the hunt.
About Your Guide:
Based in Tucson, Bobby Boido has decades of experience leading successful hunts in Sonora. With no trophy fees, this trip offers a premier hunting opportunity in a well-managed environment.
Hunt Details:
Arrival Options: Tucson, AZ, or Hermosillo, Mexico. If arriving in Tucson, you'll be driven across the border with assistance for paperwork and crossing.
Included: Accommodations, all meals, transportation during the hunt, and field care of trophies.
Optional Add-Ons:
Second turkey: $1,000
Additional hunters: $3,000 each
Not Included:
Shotgun permit: $450
Tags: $400 each
Trophy shipping fee: ~$300
Gratuities
🔥 SCI Phoenix Canyon Cooler Raffle 🔥
🎟 Tickets: only 75 tickets will be sold across all platforms!
• 1 ticket for $20
Built for Arizona heat, long weekends, and everything in between.
We're raffling off a 103-Quart Canyon Cooler with a $460 retail value. Big, tough, and made to keep ice locked in whether it's a backyard BBQ, lake day, tailgate, camping trip, road trip… or hangin' at deer camp.
Plenty of room for food, drinks, ice, and whatever the day calls for. This is the kind of cooler you'll use all year, not just once.
Winner chooses their color:
One winner takes home a seriously solid cooler, and every ticket supports SCI Phoenix and conservation efforts.
👉 Grab your tickets and put it to work.
