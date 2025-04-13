Current Singer: Summer Sing Registration

We need and want some of our older singers to serve as Camp Helpers throughout the week. This includes assistance with singing and playing handbells, leading small groups to other parts of the building, and assisting with non-musical needs that may arise during our music-making. A nominal fee of $35 will help cover the daily snack, Thursday pizza lunch, and a camp T-shirt. This is also a great way to earn volunteer hours as needed for things like Crobsy Scholars! Come and join us if you can. --Anne

We need and want some of our older singers to serve as Camp Helpers throughout the week. This includes assistance with singing and playing handbells, leading small groups to other parts of the building, and assisting with non-musical needs that may arise during our music-making. A nominal fee of $35 will help cover the daily snack, Thursday pizza lunch, and a camp T-shirt. This is also a great way to earn volunteer hours as needed for things like Crobsy Scholars! Come and join us if you can. --Anne

More details...