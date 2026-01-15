CURRENT TEST**WIR Float Trip 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$
Bring all your tent camping gear and join us in the woods! Choose your floating type!
Includes Dinner on Friday and Saturday, Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
Four-Person Mini-Cabin, A/C Only. Bring your own sheets! Choose your floating type!
Includes Dinner on Friday and Saturday, Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
6-12 Person Cabin. Kitchenette & full bath. Bring your own sheets and toiletries! Choose your floating type!
Includes Dinner on Friday and Saturday, Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
Reminder - Any added persons need to register as a tent registrant! Choose your floating type!
Includes Dinner on Friday and Saturday, Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
Select Size on next page
Please donate what you can to sponsor a scholarship!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!