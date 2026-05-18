Curriculum (Used and New) Sale & Homeschool Vendors

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About this event
Curriculum and Books and homeschooling supplies only
4' foot table and 2 folding chairs
NO homemade, handmade goods.
Curriculum and Books and homeschooling supplies only
4' foot table and 2 folding chairs
NO homemade, handmade goods.
A space will be reserved for you for a table up to 6 feet long. This option is only for homeschool curriculum/book sale.
This option is to promote homeschool support, groups, clubs, activities, teams or classes.
4' display table space and two chairs within a larger space
This option is to promote homeschool support, groups, clubs, activities, teams or classes.
4' display table space and two chairs within a larger space
And you are a Veritas Collective Member -- you will be required to put in your membership number.
This option is for a homeschooling parent or student who is a maker, creator and would like to show and sell their products.
This option comes with an 8x8 space for your set up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!