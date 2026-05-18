Six Forty Corp

Hosted by

Six Forty Corp

About this event

Curriculum (Used and New) Sale & Homeschool Vendors

2941 Webster Rd

Blue Ridge, VA 24064, USA

Curriculum Sale Table-- Veritas Member
$10
Members only

Curriculum and Books and homeschooling supplies only

4' foot table and 2 folding chairs

NO homemade, handmade goods.

Curriculum Sale Table --Non Member
$12

Curriculum and Books and homeschooling supplies only

4' foot table and 2 folding chairs

NO homemade, handmade goods.

Bring My Own Table and Chairs- Book and Curriculum Sale
$5

A space will be reserved for you for a table up to 6 feet long. This option is only for homeschool curriculum/book sale.

Homeschool Adjacent
$15

This option is to promote homeschool support, groups, clubs, activities, teams or classes.

4' display table space and two chairs within a larger space

Homeschool Adjacent --Veritas Member
$12
Members only

This option is to promote homeschool support, groups, clubs, activities, teams or classes.

4' display table space and two chairs within a larger space

And you are a Veritas Collective Member -- you will be required to put in your membership number.

Homeschooling Creator
$15

This option is for a homeschooling parent or student who is a maker, creator and would like to show and sell their products.

This option comes with an 8x8 space for your set up.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!