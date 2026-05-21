Curtain Call Corner at Annie Jr.

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About this event
Send a backstage surprise to your favorite performer!
Donation-based notes will be delivered to cast and crew members before the show to encourage, celebrate, and support our students after all of their hard work preparing for the production.
Whether it is a quick “good luck,” a heartfelt message, or a fun note from family and friends, these small surprises help make show night even more special for our performers.
Water or Capri Sun
Drink + Chips/Goldfish
Drink + Candy
Drink + Candy + Chips
2 Drinks + 2 Snacks + 1 Candy
Adopt a Duck for the Daisy Duck Drop!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!