Hosted by

Seach Parent Council Inc.

About this event

Curtain Call Corner at Annie Jr.

1051 Commercial St

Weymouth, MA 02189, USA

Notes to Cast & Crew
Pay what you can

Send a backstage surprise to your favorite performer!


Donation-based notes will be delivered to cast and crew members before the show to encourage, celebrate, and support our students after all of their hard work preparing for the production.


Whether it is a quick “good luck,” a heartfelt message, or a fun note from family and friends, these small surprises help make show night even more special for our performers.

Drink
$2

Water or Capri Sun

Chips
$2
Goldfish
$2
Skinny Pop
$3
Candy Bar
$3
Swedish Fish
$3
Sour Candy
$3
LIttle Bites
$3
COMBO - Lucky Duck
$4

Drink + Chips/Goldfish

COMBO - Spotlight
$5

Drink + Candy

COMBO - Quack Pack
$6

Drink + Candy + Chips

COMBO - Standing Ovation
$9

2 Drinks + 2 Snacks + 1 Candy

Adopt a Duck
$5

Adopt a Duck for the Daisy Duck Drop!

Add a donation for Seach Parent Council Inc.

$

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