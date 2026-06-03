Curtains for Cupid: A Valentine's Murder Mystery

About this event
Single Ticket – Includes admission for one, a delicious dinner, and an interactive Murder Mystery experience. Gather clues, question suspects, and see if you can solve the mystery before the final reveal! Cash bar available.
Couples Package – Includes admission for two, a delicious dinner, and an interactive Murder Mystery experience. Work together to solve the crime, enjoy an evening of suspense and laughter, and make it a memorable night out. Cash bar available.
Table of 8 – Reserve an entire table for your group! Includes admission and dinner for eight guests, plus an interactive Murder Mystery experience where your table can work together to solve the crime. Perfect for friends, family, coworkers, or a fun night out. Cash bar available.
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