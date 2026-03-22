Curtiss Mansion's Awesome Egg Hunt

About this event
This ticket admits one child (ages 1 to 5 years old) includes one accompanying adult.
TIME: 1:00 PM
Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable
This ticket admits one child (ages 6 to 11 years old)
TIME: 2:00 PM
Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable
This ticket admits one child (ages 1 to 5 years old) includes one accompanying adult.
TIME: 3:00 PM
Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable
This ticket admits one child (ages 6 to 11 years old)
TIME: 4:00 PM
Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable
$
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