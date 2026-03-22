The Curtiss Mansion & Gardens

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The Curtiss Mansion & Gardens

About this event

Curtiss Mansion's Awesome Egg Hunt

500 Deer Run

Miami Springs, FL 33166, USA

1PM Egg Hunt (Age 1 to 5 years old)
$10

This ticket admits one child (ages 1 to 5 years old) includes one accompanying adult.

TIME: 1:00 PM

Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable

2PM Egg Hunt (Age 6 to 11 years old)
$10

This ticket admits one child (ages 6 to 11 years old)

TIME: 2:00 PM

Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable

3PM Egg Hunt (Age 1 to 5 years old)
$10

This ticket admits one child (ages 1 to 5 years old) includes one accompanying adult.

TIME: 3:00 PM

Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable

4PM Egg Hunt (Age 6 to 11 years old)
$10

This ticket admits one child (ages 6 to 11 years old)

TIME: 4:00 PM

Please arrive 30 minutes early to pick up your wristband at the entrance of the Mansion. Easter bag will be provided. Rain or shine - non-refundable

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