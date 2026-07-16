Curve's Portland Fire Lottery & Pre-Game Meetup (July 31)

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Enter the lottery to receive ONE (1) free ticket to the Portland Fire v Indiana Fever game on July 31! Please enter only once per person. You will be notified about whether you won a few days before the game.
Choose this option if you are both entering the lottery AND joining our free Pre-Game Meetup at Spirit of 77! Each lottery entry is for ONE (1) ticket to the Portland Fire v Indiana Fever game. You will be notified about whether you won a few days before the game.
RSVP to join our free Pre-Game Meetup at Spirit of 77. This RSVP does not include a lottery entry. Please only choose this if you are attending the meetup but not entering the lottery.
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