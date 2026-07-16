A stylized basketball player with flames around their head is in the foreground, with bold text announcing "JOIN THE CURVE FOUNDATION TO CHEER ON THE PORTLAND FIRE" in the background.
Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

Hosted by

Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

About this event

Curve's Portland Fire Lottery & Pre-Game Meetup (July 31)

1 N Center Ct St

Portland, OR 97227, USA

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Lottery Entry Only
Free

Enter the lottery to receive ONE (1) free ticket to the Portland Fire v Indiana Fever game on July 31! Please enter only once per person. You will be notified about whether you won a few days before the game.

Lottery Entry & Pre-Game Meetup RSVP
Free

Choose this option if you are both entering the lottery AND joining our free Pre-Game Meetup at Spirit of 77! Each lottery entry is for ONE (1) ticket to the Portland Fire v Indiana Fever game. You will be notified about whether you won a few days before the game.

Pre-Game Meetup RSVP Only
Free

RSVP to join our free Pre-Game Meetup at Spirit of 77. This RSVP does not include a lottery entry. Please only choose this if you are attending the meetup but not entering the lottery.

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