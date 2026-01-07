Hosted by

Cusd 201 Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Nfp

CUSD 201 Family Raffle 2026

Rising Goddess Fitness
$3

2 week unlimited pass for Rising Goddess Fitness. Estimated Retail Price $89

Movie Night
$3

4 Tickets to Cinemark Seven Bridges Movie Theatre Estimated Retail Price $46

Cooper's Hawk
$3

Lux Tasting for 4. Estimated Retail Value $60

Starbucks Coffee and Crumbl Cookie Basket
$3

Enjoy delicious Starbucks coffee to brew at home along with a certificate for Crumbl Cookies. Suggested retail price $36

Golden Sparrow
$3

Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to Golden Sparrow Tattoo & Piercing in Downers Grove. Your one stop shop for tattoos, piercings, and permanent makeup. To learn more, visit: https://www.goldensparrowtattoo.com/

Field Museum Passes
$3

Four (4) general admission entry passes. Estimated Retail Value $120

Morton Arboretum Passes
$3

Six (6) General Admission Tickets. Estimated Retail Value $108

Enchanted Castle Package
$3

Have a blast with this certificate good for a free pizza, soda, & $40 in game play! Estimated Retail Value $65

Crystal's Hair
$3

Pamper yourself with this curated basket of hair supplies

Arcadia Coffee Basket
$3

Support local by enjoying delicious Arcadia Coffee!

Museum of Science and Industry
$3

Four (4) General Admission Tickets. Estimated Retail Value $105

Chicago Cubs Autograph: Cade Horton
$3

Baseball Fan? This is a must enter! Get this authenticated autograph from the Chicago Cubs Pitcher, Cade Horton.

Add a donation for Cusd 201 Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Nfp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!