Cushing Celebrates America

$5,000 Special Teams Sponsors are as follows:
- Armred Forces Tribute- 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- CCA / VIP Reserved Sectional Seating available - 25 Sectional seats for “The Depot Stage and Show”. (25 Wristband access only)
- RESERVED SEATING AND ACCESS FOR ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE (4:30-6:30)
- Wcccommunity.org page for logo / clickable link to your company/organization or town/community website. (June 1st, - December 31st)
- Live reads and recognition from our stage locations.
- 8' Signage (feather style) will be displayed alongside your VIP Seating (25 seats) Section.
- FLOAT entry secured with registration. No $25 deposit required, just complete and submit the Parade entry form. (This is a great way to advertise and show your patriotic spirit.
- VIP Meal (TBD)
- Shuttle or transportation from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm and then from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm for those who park in designated event parking areas. (School buses will be utilized for transportation.)