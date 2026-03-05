Cushing Celebrates America

$5,000 Special Teams Sponsors are as follows:

Armred Forces Tribute- 4:30pm - 6:30pm

CCA / VIP Reserved Sectional Seating available - 25 Sectional seats for “The Depot Stage and Show”. (25 Wristband access only)

RESERVED SEATING AND ACCESS FOR ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE (4:30-6:30)

Wcccommunity.org page for logo / clickable link to your company/organization or town/community website. (June 1st, - December 31st)

Live reads and recognition from our stage locations.

8' Signage (feather style) will be displayed alongside your VIP Seating (25 seats) Section.

FLOAT entry secured with registration. No $25 deposit required, just complete and submit the Parade entry form. (This is a great way to advertise and show your patriotic spirit.

VIP Meal (TBD)