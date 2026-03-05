Downtown Cushing Revitalization Association

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Downtown Cushing Revitalization Association

About this event

Cushing Celebrates America

N3495 Rd & W Broadway St

Cushing, OK 74023, USA

General Admission Pass
$125

$125 VIP General Admission and Reserved Seating Pkg includes:

  • WHITE WRISTBANDS FOR INDIVIDUAL VIP PASS
  • Shuttle Transportation from designated parking areas.
  • VIP Meal.
  • Depot Stage and Show Seating.
  • No Deposit for Parade entry.
VIP CORP/Business Pass
$3,000

$3,000 VIP Corp/ Business Pkg.

  • CCA / VIP Reserved Admission & seating. (25 Wristband passes)
  • 5' Customized Feather style sign displayed for seating section.
  • Wcccommunity.org page for logo / clickable link to your company/organization or town/community website. (4/1 - 12/31/2026)
  • CCA / FLOAT entry secured with registration. No deposit required, just complete and submit the Parade entry form. (This is a great way to advertise and show your patriotic spirit.)
  • Optional 10x10 Booth Space available & included between Seay and Central. (Must notify and complete the registration form.)
  • Shuttle or transportation from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm and from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm for those who park in designated event parking areas. (School buses will be utilized for transportation.)
  • VIP Meal. (TBD)
Special Teams Pass
$5,000

$5,000 Special Teams Sponsors are as follows:

  • Armred Forces Tribute- 4:30pm - 6:30pm
  • CCA / VIP Reserved Sectional Seating available - 25 Sectional seats for “The Depot Stage and Show”. (25 Wristband access only)
  • RESERVED SEATING AND ACCESS FOR ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE (4:30-6:30)
  • Wcccommunity.org page for logo / clickable link to your company/organization or town/community website. (June 1st, - December 31st)
  • Live reads and recognition from our stage locations.
  • 8' Signage (feather style) will be displayed alongside your VIP Seating (25 seats) Section.
  • FLOAT entry secured with registration. No $25 deposit required, just complete and submit the Parade entry form. (This is a great way to advertise and show your patriotic spirit.
  • VIP Meal (TBD)
  • Shuttle or transportation from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm and then from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm for those who park in designated event parking areas. (School buses will be utilized for transportation.)
Add a donation for Downtown Cushing Revitalization Association

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