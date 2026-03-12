Cushing Rotary Casino Night Bar

Offered by
About this shop
Commemorative "Rotary is the King of Clubs" Drink Koozie
Traditional Jack Daniels and Coke Mixed Drink
Traditional Moscow Mule
Crown neat or with Mixer
Malibu, Pineapple and Sprite
Vella Cabernet Sauvignon
Vella Moscato Sangria
Any available liquor of choice (except Crown Royal) with mixer
Sprite Zero, Coke zero or Dr Pepper
Say thank you to our hard working bartenders. We can’t do this without them!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!