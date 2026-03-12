Rotary International

Offered by

Rotary International

About this shop

Cushing Rotary Casino Night Bar

Event Koozie- limited supply 200 item
Event Koozie- limited supply 200
$3

Commemorative "Rotary is the King of Clubs" Drink Koozie

0
"Blackjack" item
"Blackjack"
$7

Traditional Jack Daniels and Coke Mixed Drink

0
"Russian Roulette" item
"Russian Roulette"
$8

Traditional Moscow Mule

0
"Royal Flush" item
"Royal Flush"
$8

Crown neat or with Mixer

0
"Tropical Jackpot" item
"Tropical Jackpot"
$7

Malibu, Pineapple and Sprite

0
Red Wine item
Red Wine
$4

Vella Cabernet Sauvignon

0
White Wine item
White Wine
$4

Vella Moscato Sangria

0
"King of Clubs" item
"King of Clubs"
$7

Any available liquor of choice (except Crown Royal) with mixer

0
Soda item
Soda
$1

Sprite Zero, Coke zero or Dr Pepper

0
Tip your Bartenders item
Tip your Bartenders
$1

Say thank you to our hard working bartenders. We can’t do this without them!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!