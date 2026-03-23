Cushing Rotary's Annual Fill The Bus Golf Tournament

You generous son of a gun! You have it all and you want more. We get it. You have lots of friends that make time to hang out. You also either work together wanting the company to pay for your hobby or you just want to make sure people know who you are because your name is on a hole sponsorship. I guess that's one way to get your name on a sign since we know you won't make the leader scoreboard..... but hey, its for the kids.