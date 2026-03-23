Cushing Rotary's Annual Fill The Bus Golf Tournament

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You and your buddies try to out drive each other. Then you stumble around the greens trying not to 4-putt to avoid the shaming we all know you know that we know how you treat each other. But Hey! Your shame or glory will be in the name of charity so why not???
Maybe you Suck at Golf but you enjoy the sunshine, watching idiots on the golf course make fools of themselves and want to give to our cause because who doesn't want to help kids?? You don't want to not help kids do you? It's Kids!!! Find some money in the couch cushions and help us out.
Maybe you're a lone wolf and your friends all live too far away to join you. Maybe you want to make some new friends and get outside in the sun to whack some balls.... Boy do I have the option for you! Pay your own way and we'll pair you us with a trio looking for a 4th to share in a charity experience. Kinda like a dating site but everyone agrees to go Dutch.
You generous son of a gun! You have it all and you want more. We get it. You have lots of friends that make time to hang out. You also either work together wanting the company to pay for your hobby or you just want to make sure people know who you are because your name is on a hole sponsorship. I guess that's one way to get your name on a sign since we know you won't make the leader scoreboard..... but hey, its for the kids.
This option is not Free! What are you thinking??? The same prices apply above. However, in all seriousness, your employer wants to give to charity and needs our Rotary EIN number and address to remit payment officially. In that case, please leave an appropriate email for the Point of Contact at your company so we can send them the official flier and supporting documentation so they can reward you with a pizza party and a pat on the back for showing community involvement/support. Because we know nobody ever got a promotion for spending someone else's money...
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