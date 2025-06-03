Law for Love Living Legacy Charitable Trust

Law for Love Living Legacy Charitable Trust

Intensive Family Coaching & Consulting

1-Hour Custom Family Crisis Intervention
$350

Crisis Intervention and Family Supportive Services

2-Hours Custom Family Crisis Intervention
$700

2 hours family crisis intervention. Best for couples who both agree to speak with a mediator 1-on-1 for 1 hour each.

3-Hours Custom Family Crisis Intervention
$1,050

3 hours family crisis intervention. Best for couples who are making small connections and want to invest in ongoing support.

6-Hour Package
$1,500

Reduced hourly rate for prepaid legal consulting services and mediation to help navigate families through stormy seasons.

Add a donation for Law for Love Living Legacy Charitable Trust

