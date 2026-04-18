Custom Handcrafted Planter Raffle –Perfect for Mothers Day Built by Bryan Yebba

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About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win a beautifully handcrafted, custom-built planter—perfect for your porch, patio, or garden.
🌿 Only 300 entries will be sold
Every entry helps support children in foster and kinship care right here in our community through A Voice for the Children Foundation.
Increase your chances and save!
✔️ 5 raffle entries for $20
🌿 Only 300 total entries available
Your support helps provide essential items, stability, and encouragement to children entering foster and kinship care—often with little to nothing of their own.
Our best value option!
✔️ 12 raffle entries for $50
🎶 Includes 2 tickets to Foster the Beat
🌿 Only 300 total entries available]
Not only do you get more chances to win—you’ll also be part of a night that directly supports children in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!