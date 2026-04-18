A Voice For The Children Foundation

Hosted by

A Voice For The Children Foundation

About this raffle

Custom Handcrafted Planter Raffle –Perfect for Mothers Day Built by Bryan Yebba

Single Entry – Custom Planter Raffle
$5

Enter for a chance to win a beautifully handcrafted, custom-built planter—perfect for your porch, patio, or garden.


🌿 Only 300 entries will be sold


Every entry helps support children in foster and kinship care right here in our community through A Voice for the Children Foundation.


Bundle Pack – 5 Entries (Best Value)
$20

Increase your chances and save!


✔️ 5 raffle entries for $20
🌿 Only 300 total entries available


Your support helps provide essential items, stability, and encouragement to children entering foster and kinship care—often with little to nothing of their own.


VIP Entry Pack – 12 Entries + BONUS 🎶
$50

Our best value option!


✔️ 12 raffle entries for $50
🎶 Includes 2 tickets to Foster the Beat
🌿 Only 300 total entries available]


Not only do you get more chances to win—you’ll also be part of a night that directly supports children in our community.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!