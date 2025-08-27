North Shore Jewish Center (judaica shop)

Custom Orders

Carol Fishberger
Carol Fishberger
$230

Blue & gold wool tallis size 36x72. Price includes delivery to NSJC. Pickup at NSJC.

Shira Dubey - For Levi
Shira Dubey - For Levi
$54

Black velvet tallis bag. Price includes delivery to NSJC. Pickup at NSJC.


Embroidery Details

Color: Silver

Text: See photo above

Shira Dubey - For Samuel
Shira Dubey - For Samuel
$60

Navy velvet tallis bag. Price includes delivery to NSJC. Pickup at NSJC.


Embroidery Details

Color: Gold

Text: See photo above

Carol Fishberger
Carol Fishberger
$45

Royal blue velvet tallis bag 12.5" x11.5". Price includes delivery to NSJC. Pickup at NSJC.

