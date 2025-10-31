Custom Pet Portrait Auction

This stunning framed portrait of Sid and his best friend Phoebe was lovingly created by artist Audrey Mecklenburg using oil pastels and acrylic paints.





Audrey beautifully captured the gentle bond between these two seniors — Sid’s calm, wise presence and Phoebe’s joyful warmth shine through every stroke. It’s a heartfelt celebration of friendship, resilience, and the love that fills Whispering Willows every day.





This one-of-a-kind piece measures 11"x14" and will arrive professionally framed, ready to display in your home or gift to someone special.





✨ All proceeds from this auction directly support the senior dogs of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, helping us continue providing comfort, care, and forever love to seniors like Sid and Phoebe.