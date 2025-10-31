Custom Pet Portrait Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This stunning framed portrait of Sid and his best friend Phoebe was lovingly created by artist Audrey Mecklenburg using oil pastels and acrylic paints.
Audrey beautifully captured the gentle bond between these two seniors — Sid’s calm, wise presence and Phoebe’s joyful warmth shine through every stroke. It’s a heartfelt celebration of friendship, resilience, and the love that fills Whispering Willows every day.
This one-of-a-kind piece measures 11"x14" and will arrive professionally framed, ready to display in your home or gift to someone special.
✨ All proceeds from this auction directly support the senior dogs of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, helping us continue providing comfort, care, and forever love to seniors like Sid and Phoebe.
Starting bid
Bring your beloved companion to life through the incredible artistry of Audrey Mecklenburg. Each custom portrait is hand-drawn and painted using oil pastels and acrylic paints, blending rich color and thoughtful detail to beautifully capture your pet’s personality and spirit.
Audrey’s work is filled with warmth and heart — the same touch used to create the portrait of Sid and Phoebe. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or a loved one, these portraits make for a timeless and meaningful keepsake.
Winners will work directly with Audrey to share photos and details that help her capture every little expression that makes your pet unique. Each piece will be a one-of-a-kind original, created with love and framed for display.
✨ Commission sizes available: 5x7 or 11x14, depending on the subject and your personal preference.
All proceeds directly support the senior dogs of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, helping provide comfort, care, and love to seniors in their golden years.
Starting bid
Bring your beloved companion to life through the incredible artistry of Audrey Mecklenburg. Each custom portrait is hand-drawn and painted using oil pastels and acrylic paints, blending rich color and thoughtful detail to beautifully capture your pet’s personality and spirit.
Audrey’s work is filled with warmth and heart — the same touch used to create the portrait of Sid and Phoebe. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or a loved one, these portraits make for a timeless and meaningful keepsake.
Winners will work directly with Audrey to share photos and details that help her capture every little expression that makes your pet unique. Each piece will be a one-of-a-kind original, created with love and framed for display.
✨ Commission sizes available: 5x7 or 11x14, depending on the subject and your personal preference.
All proceeds directly support the senior dogs of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, helping provide comfort, care, and love to seniors in their golden years.
Starting bid
Bring your beloved companion to life through the incredible artistry of Audrey Mecklenburg. Each custom portrait is hand-drawn and painted using oil pastels and acrylic paints, blending rich color and thoughtful detail to beautifully capture your pet’s personality and spirit.
Audrey’s work is filled with warmth and heart — the same touch used to create the portrait of Sid and Phoebe. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or a loved one, these portraits make for a timeless and meaningful keepsake.
Winners will work directly with Audrey to share photos and details that help her capture every little expression that makes your pet unique. Each piece will be a one-of-a-kind original, created with love and framed for display.
✨ Commission sizes available: 5x7 or 11x14, depending on the subject and your personal preference.
All proceeds directly support the senior dogs of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, helping provide comfort, care, and love to seniors in their golden years.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!