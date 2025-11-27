Custom Pet Tag Raffle

Entery to win (5 Winners)





We’re so excited to launch this special Ender’s Wish Foundation raffle! Five lucky winners will each receive a Dog Tag Art gift card, good for one custom pet ID tag with free shipping and handling. Each card includes a peel-off coupon code and step-by-step ordering instructions.

Tickets are only $2, making this one of our most accessible raffles yet. Every single ticket helps us provide emergency vet care, warm comfort items, and our Hope Carrier Kits to dogs who are scared, injured, abandoned, or in crisis.

Five winners. Five custom tags. Unlimited hope created by your support.

Thank you for helping us give dogs in need a second chance. 💛🐾