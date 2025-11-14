The French Learning Experience

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About this event
This tuition covers in-person group classes from January 9 through the end of the 2025–2026 school year.
Payment options:
If you have any questions or want to pay by card, please contact our accountant at [email protected].
If payment is made by card, please check out with this option and then make a second separate transaction with the add on of $99 below. Covers tuition from (January-May 2026)
This is the add on to complete the full tuition payment
by card.
$
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