FLAM San Diego

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FLAM San Diego

About this event

The French Learning Experience

Tuition
$1,049

This tuition covers in-person group classes from January 9 through the end of the 2025–2026 school year.

Payment options:

  • Bank transfer (preferred) – full payment in one transaction.
  • Card – payments are limited to $1,000 per transaction, so two payments may be required.

If you have any questions or want to pay by card, please contact our accountant at [email protected].

Payment by card
$950

If payment is made by card, please check out with this option and then make a second separate transaction with the add on of $99 below. Covers tuition from (January-May 2026)

Add on for card
$99

This is the add on to complete the full tuition payment

by card.

Add a donation for FLAM San Diego

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