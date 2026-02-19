Customized Payment Link - Maggie's Lemonade 2/2

Provide a 10'x10' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This space allows artisan vendors to showcase and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3),

Provide a 10'x10' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This space allows artisan vendors to showcase and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3),

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