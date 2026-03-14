Application Deadline Final Youth 14-24 Workforce Recruitment Event

About this event
By attending you will be introduced to new workforce development opportunities and offered to apply for paid internships. Learn more about your options, get help filling out the applications and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner is included.
The $10 fee is actually a donation that is 💯 % a tax deduction for supporting our Free Workforce development programs and community initiative. We are a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to providing our facility to brighten our future . We couldn’t do this without donations and community partners and volunteers.
This is your free ticket to offer your story, make an impact on our future leaders now. Come learn more and enjoy our community space services and nonprofit organizations efforts to keep the kids off the streets and out of trouble. Help us Be the motivational factor that builds our relationships with the youth and helps everyone thrive and make dreams come true. Donations are truly appreciated. We are not publicly funded and we could use the sponsorship to grow and expand this type of program all year round. Dinner included
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!