Application Deadline Final Youth 14-24 Workforce Recruitment Event

By attending you will be introduced to new workforce development opportunities and offered to apply for paid internships. Learn more about your options, get help filling out the applications and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner is included.





The $10 fee is actually a donation that is 💯 % a tax deduction for supporting our Free Workforce development programs and community initiative. We are a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to providing our facility to brighten our future . We couldn’t do this without donations and community partners and volunteers.







