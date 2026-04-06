CFSFAA Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$10 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$25 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$50 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$75 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$125 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$150 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$175 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$225 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
$475 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.
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