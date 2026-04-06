Cuyahoga Falls Schools Alumni Fndn

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Cuyahoga Falls Schools Alumni Fndn

About the memberships

CFSFAA Memberships

Friend Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$35

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$10 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$50

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$25 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$75

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$50 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$100

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$75 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$150

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$125 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$175

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$150 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$200

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$175 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$250

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$225 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Pay it Forward
$500

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

$475 will go toward the Annual Student Scholarship fund. Your membership/donation will help us to provide more scholarships to deserving graduates of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

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