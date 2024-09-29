CVAR Winter Auction 2024

Unleash your inner art lover with this whimsical collection! This basket features a stunning hand-painted avant-garde cat plate, a set of beautifully crafted coasters to protect your surfaces in style, and a playful glass window hanging of an abstract dog that will add charm to any room. Perfect for the pet lover with an artistic flair!
Good Dog Goodies!
$25
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate tail-wagging experience! This basket is packed with a variety of tasty dog treats, fun toys, and a comfy, stylish harness—everything your pup needs for playtime, snack time, and strut-your-stuff time. It's paws-itively perfect!
Puzzles Pups!
$40
Starting bid
Calling all dog enthusiasts! This one-of-a-kind basket is a paw-some combination of brain-teasing fun and heartwarming charm. Enjoy the adorable dog-themed chess set with uniquely crafted pup pieces, cuddle up with a cozy handmade “Crazy Dog Lady” pillow, and a beautiful ornamental wooden dog puzzle. Top it all off with an inspiring dog rescue storybook that will tug at your heartstrings. This basket is the ulti-MUTT gift for any dog lover!
Adventure Buddy Basket!
$30
Starting bid
Gear up for adventures with your four-legged bestie! This basket has everything your pup needs for the journey, including a cozy dog throw blanket, a selection of adorable plush toys to keep tails wagging, and a harness/seat belt combo for safe travels. Whether you're hitting the trail or snuggling at home, this collection is paws-itively perfect for your ultimate adventure buddy!
Doggy Dreamin'!
$45
Starting bid
Pamper your pooch and cozy up in style with this delightful basket! Featuring a luxuriously thick handmade fleece blanket for snuggle sessions, a charming wooden bead garland perfect for any dog lover's décor, and a sleek dog food bowl set for mealtime elegance. With a few extra surprises tucked in, this collection is tail-waggingly perfect for both you and your furry friend!
Cozy Cat Club!
$40
Starting bid
Curl up with your favorite feline or cat-lover and enjoy a purr-fect cozy evening! This basket includes a super-soft, handmade thick fleece blanket, a cute handmade pillow to complete your snuggle zone, and a fun-filled cat board game that’s paws-itively entertaining.
Sparkle & Glow!
$45
Starting bid
Bring elegance and enchantment to your home with this dazzling collection of holiday treasures! Featuring gorgeous glass and wire ornaments, shimmering garlands, and 4 ornate candelabras, this basket is perfect for creating a magical ambiance. Whether you’re decorating for the season or adding a touch of glam to any occasion, these pieces will make your space shine.
Shaker Box Sweetness!
$40
Starting bid
Discover the perfect blend of craftsmanship and indulgence with this stunning handmade black walnut "Shaker Box". Its timeless beauty holds a delightful assortment of treats inside, making it a perfect gift for anyone who appreciates both fine woodworking and sweet surprises. A true treasure!
Cruise in Style!
$800
Starting bid
Turn heads and enjoy the ride with this sleek white cruiser-style eBike from Electric Bike Company. Designed for comfort and effortless travel, this electric bike features smooth pedal assist and a classic cruiser frame for a relaxing yet efficient journey. Perfect for commuting, leisure rides, or running errands in eco-friendly style. Whether you're coasting through town or exploring scenic routes, this eBike is your ticket to freedom and fun!
For the Birds!
$50
Starting bid
Delight the bird lover in your life with this carefully curated bird-themed basket! This beautiful collection includes engaging wild bird books, and modern framed bird artwork by S. Gansert Shaw, and a variety of bird-inspired surprises sure to spark joy. Whether you’re an avid birder or simply enjoy the beauty of our feathered friends, this basket offers inspiration and charm for your home and hobbies. Perfect for bird enthusiasts or anyone looking to bring a touch of nature indoors!
Handmade Butcher Block Cutting Board!
$40
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen game with this stunning handmade butcher block cutting board. Expertly crafted from premium hardwoods, its durable and elegant design is perfect for slicing, dicing, and serving. Whether you’re prepping a family meal or showcasing charcuterie, this one-of-a-kind piece adds a touch of artisanal charm to your culinary creations. A functional work of art that any home chef will treasure!
Johnson Brothers Floral Plate Set!
$50
Starting bid
Add a touch of classic charm to your dining experience with this stunning set of plates and mugs from Johnson Brothers. Featuring delicate blue floral patterns on crisp white porcelain, this set embodies sophistication and grace. Perfect for special occasions or elevating everyday meals, these durable pieces are as functional as they are beautiful. Whether serving holiday guests or displaying in your china cabinet, this set is sure to impress!
Feathered Friends!
$30
Starting bid
Stunning hand-painted glass plate adorned with vibrant images of wild birds—blue jays, cardinals, goldfinches, and more—this piece is perfect for adding a pop of color to your home.
Paired with a lifelike, hand-crafted quail candle, this set is ideal for bird lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Whether displayed on a mantel, dining table, or as a centerpiece, this duo celebrates the elegance and vibrancy of our feathered friends.
DIY Knit Christmas Stocking Kit!
$5
Starting bid
Make your holidays extra special with this festive knitting kit! Whether you're a seasoned knitter or just starting out, this kit provides everything you need to create a cozy, handmade Christmas stocking that’s perfect for hanging by the fireplace.
With high-quality yarn, easy-to-follow instructions, and all the essentials included, this project is a wonderful way to craft a heartfelt holiday keepsake for yourself or a loved one. Celebrate the season with creativity and charm—start your stocking and fill it with memories!
Handmade Organic Catnip Quilt!
$20
Starting bid
Let your cat find their inner zen! 🐾 Treat your feline friend to a moment of ultimate relaxation with this handmade organic catnip quilt, featuring an adorable yoga cat print! Crafted with care and filled with organic catnip, this cozy quilt is perfect for playtime, naptime, or simply adding a touch of cuteness to your cat's favorite lounging spot.
Designed to delight both cats and cat lovers, this quilt combines fun, function, and mindfulness—your kitty will thank you with plenty of purrs!
Homemade Crochet Cat Bed!
$15
Starting bid
Pamper your feline companion with this luxurious, super-soft crocheted cat bed. Handmade with love and featuring dreamy pastel colors, this cozy bed is as stylish as it is comfortable. Perfect for curling up after a long day of birdwatching or chasing toys, it’s a haven your cat won’t want to leave.
This beautiful, one-of-a-kind creation adds a charming touch to any home décor while providing your furry friend with the ultimate spot to snooze in style.
Meow & Sip
$30
Starting bid
Calling all cat lovers and tea enthusiasts! This charming hand-painted ceramic mug and teapot set features whimsical feline designs that are sure to brighten up your tea time. The intricate details and vibrant artistry make this set as delightful to display as it is to use.
Whether you’re enjoying a cozy cup of tea or hosting a purr-fect tea party, this one-of-a-kind set is guaranteed to bring warmth, joy, and a dash of feline flair to every pour.
Home Tweet Home
$25
Starting bid
Deliver charm to your backyard with this unique birdhouse styled like a vintage mailbox! Perfect for feathered friends in search of a cozy home, this beautifully crafted birdhouse combines rustic charm with practical design.
Whether you're a birdwatcher or just love adding character to your garden, this mailbox-inspired birdhouse is sure to become the talk of the neighborhood (bird and human alike). Place it in your yard and let the tweets roll in! 🐦✉️
Beautiful Still-Life Painting - Midori Hoser
$150
Starting bid
Bring elegance and warmth into your home with this stunning large painting by the incredible artist Midori Hoser. This breathtaking work of art features a vibrant arrangement of vased flowers and luscious fruit, capturing the timeless beauty of nature in every brushstroke.
Midori Hoser’s signature style shines through in the rich textures and vivid colors, making this piece a true centerpiece for any room. Whether you're an art collector or simply someone who appreciates beauty, this one-of-a-kind painting is an investment in grace and inspiration.
Golden Aspens on E Quilcene Rd" – Oil Painting by Elizabeth
$250
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of Quilcene’s fall season with this stunning oil painting by talented CVAR volunteer Elizabeth Reutlinger. Titled "Aspens on E Quilcene Rd," this 30”x20” canvas vividly portrays a serene scene of golden aspens, with their leaves glowing in the warm, extended autumn light—a moment Elizabeth immortalized from a photo taken three years ago.
First featured at the Northwind Art Gallery, this piece brings the natural beauty of our local landscape straight into your home. Whether you’re a collector or just seeking a beautiful piece to enhance your space, this painting is sure to inspire.
Paws-itively Perfect!
$70
Starting bid
Treat your feline friend to the ultimate comfort and fun! This thoughtfully coordinated bundle includes a cozy handmade cat bed, a soft fleece purr pad for carriers or naptime, toys, and a snuggle sack for extra coziness. To top it off, this set comes with a $50 gift certificate to Natural Pet Market, ensuring you have everything you need to spoil your furry companion. 🐾
A Year of Loafs & Love from Pane d'Amore
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread every week for an entire year! This gift card from Pane d'Amore, the artisan bakery known for its delicious handcrafted loaves, entitles you to one free loaf of bread per week for 52 weeks. Whether you’re craving crusty sourdough, a sweet brioche, or another delicious loaf, this gift will bring a slice of joy to your table all year long. Perfect for foodies, bread lovers, or anyone who wants to add a little warmth and flavor to their meals.
Purr-fectly Pampered!
$35
Starting bid
Spoil your feline friend and delight your inner cat enthusiast with this all-in-one package! This bundle includes a luxurious scratching post or pad to keep those claws happy, a clever smart toy to keep your kitty entertained for hours, and a selection of premium cat food to tantalize their taste buds. Plus, enjoy a touch of artistry with beautifully crafted cat-themed greeting cards—perfect for sharing your love of all things feline. This is the ultimate gift for any cat and their favorite human!
