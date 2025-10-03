Canyon View PTO

Hosted by

Canyon View PTO

About this event

Canyon View Gala: 2026 Casino Royale

16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

1 Raffle Ticket
$5
5 Raffle Tickets
$20
Arms Length of Raffle Tickets
$50
1,000 Casino Chips
$10
5,000 Casino Chips
$45
10,000 Casino Chips
$80
Donate to the Event/PTO
$10

Direct donations to the event will support the PTO and fund future school and community activities.

Donate to the Event/PTO
$25

Direct donations to the event will support the PTO and fund future school and community activities.

PTO Member Ticket
$110

Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!

Non-PTO Member Price
$125

Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!

Teacher Ticket
$50

Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!

Sponsor the Event
$200

Get your business in front of more than 100 PQ neighbors! Includes logo advertising in the evening program, rotating video montage, and marketing materials

Add a donation for Canyon View PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!