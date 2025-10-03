Canyon View Gala: 2026 Casino Royale

Hosted by
About this event
Direct donations to the event will support the PTO and fund future school and community activities.
Direct donations to the event will support the PTO and fund future school and community activities.
Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!
Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!
Each ticket includes a glass of champagne, 3 course meal, chips for casino game play, live auction and dancing!
Get your business in front of more than 100 PQ neighbors! Includes logo advertising in the evening program, rotating video montage, and marketing materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!