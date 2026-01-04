Cactus View PTO

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Cactus View PTO

About this event

CVES Glow Party

17602 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85023, USA

🎟️ Single Admission Ticket
$2

Includes event admission plus one glow stick or glow bracelet. Perfect for guests who just want to join the glow fun!


REMINDER: all students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian during this event. 

🌟 Glow & Go Package
$5

Includes admission, one glow item, and 2 food tokens to use at select food stations during the event.
Food tokens cannot be used for Kona Ice.


REMINDER: all students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian during this event. 

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Glow Pack
$25

One convenient package for the whole crew! Includes admission for up to 6 family members, glow items for each person, and 8 food tokens for sharing.
Food tokens cannot be used for Kona Ice.


REMINDER: all students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian during this event. 

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