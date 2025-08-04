CVES PTO Sponsorship 25-26

Around the world night
$20

Support showcasing the diverse culture of our community!

This event will be held on Sep 12, 2025 at CVES.

Movie nights
$20

Bring the students together for a night at the movies in the MPR!


The first movie night will be held on September 19, 2024

Ice Cream Social
$20

Help bring the community together and have students get served ice cream by CVES Teachers and Staff!

This event will be held on Oct 10, 2025 at CVES.

Game Night
$20

A night of board games with CVES families!

Game night will be tied with Ice Cream social held on Oct 10, 2025 at CVES.

Red Ribbon Week
$20

Teach kids about having a healthy and happy lifestyle!

Red Ribbon week is the week of Oct21-25, 2024.

Trunk or Treat
$20

Promote safe and fun Halloween treating at our parking lot Trunk or Treat!


This event will be held on October 24, 2025 at CVES

Bingo Night
$20

A night playing a fun game with CVES families!


This event will be held on December 12, 2024

STEAM Festival
$20

Help kids learn about science, art, engineering, music and technology!


This is a fun festival that will be held on January 31, 2026 at CVES.

Science Fair
$20

Help kids conduct experiments and showcase what they learn at the Science Fair!


This event will be held on February 26, 2025

Spring Dance
$20

Join other coyotes as you dance and bring in spring!


This event will be held on March 27, 2026

CVES Garden
$20

Help students learn about how plants grow! Donate to provide garden fun year-round!


This event will be held on May 15, 2026

Staff Appreciation Lunch
$20

Show our staff our gratitude with a catered lunch for Staff Appreciation Week.

Coyote Round Up
$20

Our yearly school carnival! Dress in western wear and play games, run through the obstacle course, or participate in the cake walk!

Creative Culture Club
$20

Help beautify the school!

Diversity and Inclusion
$20

Help JEDI's (justice, equity, diversity and inclusion) mission to make the school more inclusive and embrace our diversity.

Peace Patrol
$20

Help students reinforces a safe and positive recess experience for their fellow students!

Teacher Stipend
$20

Help by donating to a fund that allows the PTO to give directly to our wonderful teachers at CVES!

5th Grade Promotion Committee Fund
$20

Donate to the 5th Grade Committee for Promotion fun specifically for our promoting Coyotes!

Pancake Breakfast
$20

