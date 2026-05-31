CVFD Raffle - eBikes (ID 2026-03)

a PAIR of Aventon Pace 4 Step-Through E-Bikes, a total Prize Value: $3,178!

One lucky winner will take home:

(1) Aventon Pace 4 - Flint Color

(1) Aventon Pace 4 - Mica Color

Bike Features:

Up to 28 MPH

Class 2 E-Bike

500 Watt Motor

300 lb Payload Capacity

Up to 70 Mile Range

BONUS PRIZES!

The ticket number immediately ABOVE and BELOW the winning ticket number will each receive a $100 Visa Prepaid Card!





HOW TO ENTER: Provide a valid form a payment as a donation to receive your ticket! Each ticket grants one (1) chance to win.





DRAWING DATE: The time of the drawing will be announced prior to the event, which will be live-streamed on the CVFD Facebook Page.





We're proud to support local businesses! These bikes were purchased locally from Friedhaber's Appliances in Oil City.





Every ticket purchased helps support the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department's mission of providing emergency services, training, and equipment to our community.





RULES: Please read the following rules carefully before continuing with donation: https://www.cornplantervfd.com/raffle-rules





This raffle is authorized by Venango County PA Small Game of Chance License #SP-1428.