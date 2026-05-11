CVHS Player Fee Packages

This package includes:
Mandatory Dues - $400
-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex
Player Pack - $300
-Game Day Meals (non-tournament), Shorts & Sweatshirt Matching Set
Pro Camp - $125
-Two Day Camp, Team Sleepover Includes Lunch Both Days, Dinner, Activity Night at Sleepover
This package includes:
Mandatory Dues - $400
-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex
Player Pack - $300
-Game Day Meals (non-tournament), Shorts & Sweatshirt Matching Set
No Camp
This package includes:
Mandatory Dues - $400
-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex
Pro Camp - $125
-Two Day Camp, Team Sleepover Includes Lunch Both Days, Dinner, Activity Night at Sleepover
No Player Pack
This package includes:
Mandatory Dues - $400
-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex
No Camp or Player Pack
This includes Charter Bus & Friday Night Meal (Booster Club is paying for hotel rooms & tournament fees)
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