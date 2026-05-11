Offered by

Creekview High School Volleyball Booster Club, Inc

CVHS Player Fee Packages

Navy Package
$825

This package includes:


Mandatory Dues - $400

-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex


Player Pack - $300

-Game Day Meals (non-tournament), Shorts & Sweatshirt Matching Set


Pro Camp - $125

-Two Day Camp, Team Sleepover Includes Lunch Both Days, Dinner, Activity Night at Sleepover

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Green Package
$700

This package includes:


Mandatory Dues - $400

-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex


Player Pack - $300

-Game Day Meals (non-tournament), Shorts & Sweatshirt Matching Set


No Camp

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White Package
$525

This package includes:


Mandatory Dues - $400

-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex


Pro Camp - $125

-Two Day Camp, Team Sleepover Includes Lunch Both Days, Dinner, Activity Night at Sleepover


No Player Pack

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Silver Package
$400

This package includes:


Mandatory Dues - $400

-Athletic Fee, Coaches Fee, Transportation Fee, Officials Fee, Booster Club Fee, Equipment Fee, Senior Night Food, Practice Shirt, Game Day Shirt, Spandex


No Camp or Player Pack

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Varsity - Guntersville Tournament
$200

This includes Charter Bus & Friday Night Meal (Booster Club is paying for hotel rooms & tournament fees)

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