CVJF Newsmakers Photo Shop

Abi Carter 18x18
Indio native and “American Idol” winner Abi Carter attends a parade in her honor in downtown Indio on May 14, 2024.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Betty Ford fans 20x16
People wait in line for autographs in front of a projection of the Betty Ford commemorative forever stamp during the first day of issue dedication ceremony at the Helene Galen Auditorium at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage on April 5, 2024.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
Betty Ford 20x16
Former First Lady Betty Ford sits in the serenity room at the Betty Ford Center on the Eisenhower Medical Center campus in Rancho Mirage on Oct. 11, 2002. The room was one of her favorite spots in the complex.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Barry Manilow 14x11
Singer Barry Manilow, a longtime Coachella Valley resident, performs during the 25th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2019.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Barack Obama, Raul Ruiz and Sky Ruiz 11x14
President Barack Obama holds Sky, the daughter of Rep. Raul Ruiz, at left, during the president's fifth visit to the Coachella Valley on June 20, 2015
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Larry Ellison & John McEnroe 13x10
BNP Paribas Open owner Larry Ellison, left, shakes hands with tennis legend John McEnroe during John McEnroe's Challenge for Charity tennis event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 1, 2014, in Indian Wells.
Michael Snyder/The Desert Sun
Billie Jean King 30x24
Tennis legend Billie Jean King motivates tennis players during a clinic at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Oct. 30, 2008.
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Arnold Palmer 10x13
Arnold Palmer acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 17th hole of the Arnold Palmer course during the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic at PGA West in La Quinta on Feb. 17, 2001.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
In 2001, I was still very new to understanding golf but it was easy to see why Arnold Palmer was so admired. The crowds loved him and he loved his fans.
– Taya Gray
Barbara Boxer 11x14
Sen. Barbara Boxer of California speaks at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 15, 2014. She was talking about her daughter Nicole Boxer's documentary, "How I Got Over," which follows 15 homeless women as they craft an original play to be performed at The Kennedy Center for one night only. Boxer is a Valley resident; she left the Senate in 2017.
Crystal Chatham/The Desert Sun
Barack Obama 14x18
President Barack Obama waves goodbye as he departs Palm Springs International Airport on February 17, 2014, after a four-day visit to the Coachella Valley. During his visit he met King Abdullah II of Jordan at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage.
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Barack and Michelle Obama 16x20
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave goodbye as they board Air Force One in preparation to depart Palm Springs International Airport on June 16, 2014.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
I remember this day for how hot it was. Journalists were to arrive early for a security sweep and wait on the hot, black tarmac for the president to arrive hours later. I was uncomfortably in a collared shirt and tie and cheap black dress shoes. I distinctly remember the pavement being so hot that it melted the glue holding the sole of one of my shoes together, and I walked unevenly until we left.
– Jay Calderon
Chad Bianco 18x14
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco gives remarks before leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for Donald Trump on Oct. 12, 2024, near Coachella. The rally marked Trump's only California stop during the 2024 presidential campaign. Bianco in 2025 announced his candidacy for California governor.
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun
Going into this event, I knew there was some controversy surrounding Sheriff Chad Bianco’s attendance and potential speaking role at Trump’s campaign rally. I had already made a number of photos of Bianco shaking hands with attendees and posing for photos with supporters, but I knew the moment would be him on stage if he did in fact appear. Generally, I believe a speaker behind a podium is among the most dull and uninformative photos I can capture — but in this situation, it was a key moment.
– Andy Abeyta
Trini Lopez 8x8
Singer and guitarist Trini Lopez at his Palm Springs home on Sept. 24, 2016.
Richard Lui/The Desert Sun
Suzanne Somers 8x8
Actress and author Suzanne Somers poses for a portrait at her Palm Springs home in 2009. The "Three's Company" star was an advocate for holistic medicine and created a company called Suzanne Organics.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
I remember being at her home and only having a short time to take a portrait. In the daily newspaper business, we usually don’t get to scout out the location beforehand nor choose the time of day (like say a Vanity Fair photographer would have). We react to the situation on the fly with what equipment we have and the backdrop we are given.
– Jay Calderon
Kirk Douglas 8x8
Actor and longtime Coachella Valley resident Kirk Douglas discusses his book, "Let's Face It" at a book signing at Cinemas Palme d'Or in Palm Desert in April 2007.
Wade Byars/The Desert Sun
Josh Homme 14x11
Josh Homme, lead singer of the band Queens of the Stone Age, performs with Palm Springs All-Stars during the Rock The Plaza benefit concert at the historic Plaza Theatre on Nov. 11, 2022. Homme is a longtime Valley resident.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
I prefer shooting celebrities in uncontrolled situations, preferably with some action or movement or even chaos. I prefer not to pose or orchestrate photographs if possible.
– Jay Calderon
Paula Badosa 13x10
Paula Badosa of Spain reacts after winning the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Oct. 17, 2021.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
The championship match between Badosa and Victoria Azarenka went three sets. The two women battled it out for 3 hours and 4 minutes, with Badosa winning 7-6, 2-6, 7-6. I love covering tennis for the emotional reactions of the players. It's an individual sport, fiercely competitive. The annual BNP Paribas usually happens in March, but it was played in October that year due to pandemic postponements. It was exciting to be back. The match seemed to rise to the level of making up for time lost. – Taya Gray
Carlos Alcaraz 18x14
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Andy Murray of England during the BNP Paribas Open on Oct. 10, 2021, in Indian Wells.
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun
In 2021, I would’ve said this was one of the truly difficult photos to make. Working with a mirrored camera (think loud clicking shutter sounds) means you have to minimize the number of photos you take out of respect for the athletes. You wait and try to time one or two to the right moment. With some skill and even more luck, you nail one. Now, having covered my first BNP with mirrorless cameras that don’t make a sound, this has become one of the first photos I make just to “get it out of the way” before looking for a more creative angle or use of light to really make a photo that shines. – Andy Abeyta
Naomi Osaka 24x30
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares a serve to Sloane Stephens of the United States during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells on March 10, 2022.
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun
Taylor Fritz 30x24
American Taylor Fritz reacts after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain to win the men's final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 20, 2022. Fritz won 6-3, 7-6 (5) and became the first American to win the tournament since 2001.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Miss Ritchfield 18x14
Entertainer Russ King of Delaware as Miss Ritchfield rides in the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade on Nov. 5, 2023.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Serena Williams 20x16
Serena Williams keeps her eye on the ball in a match against Zarina Kiyas during the first round of women's play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 8, 2018.
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Roger Federer 12x12
2015 BNP Paribas Open men's singles runner-up Roger Federer races to retrieve a shot by opponent and ultimate winner Novak Djokovic in the final match on March 22, 2015.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
While shooting courtside offers the most dramatic action images, often shots taken from an elevated location can add much to an image in terms of composition options and additional visual elements to incorporate. – Kevin FItzgerald
Beverly Johnson 20x16
Groundbreaking model Beverly Johnson lounges poolside at Desert One in Palm Springs in March 2024.
Kelly Puleio for Palm Springs Life
Photographing Beverly Johnson was a career highlight. Her iconic presence and the legendary strides she made for diversity in high fashion, makes her a global beacon of inspiration. She exemplifies why celebrating changemakers is critical; their courage illuminates our path forward. – Kelly Puleio
Beverly Johnson 30x24
Model Beverly Johnson, who made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue, smiles from a pool at Desert One in Palm Springs in March 2024.
Kelly Puleio for Palm Springs Life
Michael Childers 36x24
Celebrity photographer Michael Childers sits in contemplation in the Southridge neighborhood of Palm Springs in September 2023.
Kelly Puleio for Palm Springs Life
Photographing Michael Childers was a privilege, as he brought crucial visibility to the 20th century's most influential artists, creating timeless images that continue to resonate deeply.
– Kelly Puleio
Michael Childers 14x18
Celebrity photographer Michael Childers enjoys a laugh during a photo shoot with a fur in September 2023.
Kelly Puleio for Palm Springs Life
Pharrell Williams 18x24
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio on April 19, 2014.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
Novak Djokovic 16x20
2015 BNP Paribas Open men's singles champion Novak Djokovic focuses hard on this backhand during his final match against runner-up Roger Federer on March 22, 2015.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
Charlize Theron 18x14
Actress Charlize Theron signs autographs for fans at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 2, 2020.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
ZZ Top 18x14
Bass player and vocalist Dusty Hill and guitarist-lead vocalist Billy Gibbons perform with the rest of ZZ Top during the 2015 Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio on April 25, 2015.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
When performing, Hill and Gibbons didn’t spend much time close to each other onstage, so when the moments came you had to make the most of them.
– Kevin Fitzgerald
Abi Carter 20x16
Indio native and “American Idol” finalist Abi Carter reacts as she looks out at the crowd during her performance on Center Stage in downtown Indio on May 14, 2024.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Emmylou Harris 20x16
Country legend Emmylou Harris performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
Carrie Underwood 8x8
Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the closing set at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio on April 29, 2016.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
Serena Williams 18x18
Serena Williams keeps her eye on the ball in a match against Zarina Kiyas during the first round of women's play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 8, 2018.
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Nicole Kidman18x14
Actress Nicole Kidman signs autographs for fans at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2, 2017.
Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun
Donald Trump 20x16
Candidate Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives on stage during a campaign rally near Coachella on Oct. 12, 2024.
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun
Jamie Foxx 18x14
Actor Jamie Foxx signs autographs for fans at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 2, 2020.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
Shooting on the red carpet is a trip. You’re jammed in, shoulder to shoulder, with all of these professional paparazzi, each one screaming for the celebrity to look at their camera, because I guess to them that’s what makes it a good picture (the eye contact with the camera). I just can’t bring myself to yell at someone, so I often have the top of my camera resting just beneath my eyes and many times a celebrity will see me among a wall of faceless cameras and flashes going off, and that’s when I’ll take their photo.
– Jay Calderon
Bernie Sanders 12x12
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks during a campaign stop in Rancho Mirage on Dec. 16, 2019.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
Donald Trump 21x15
Candidate Donald Trump arrives on stage during a campaign rally near Coachella on Oct. 12, 2024.
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun
Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg 18x14
Actress Meryl Streep, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg participate in a panel discussion before a screening of "The Post" at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2018.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Bernie Sanders 20x16
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont takes the stage during a campaign rally in Rancho MIrage on Dec. 16, 2019.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
Barack Obama and Rob Moon 8x8
President Barack Obama speaks to Palm Springs Mayor Rob Moon before boarding Air Force One at Palm Springs International Airport on Oct. 16, 2017.
Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun
Steven Spielberg 18x14
Director Steven Spielberg speaks during the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on Jan. 5, 2023.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin 13x10
The legendary comic duo of Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin perform at the Fantasy Springs Casino and Resort in Indio on Oct. 24, 2014.
Tony Hurtado/El Informador del Valle
Cheech Marin 16x20
Cheech Marin performs with L.A. funk band War at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio on Oct. 24, 2014.
Tony Hurtado/El Informador del Valle
Celebrities and sports figures are my favorite types of newsmakers to photograph, because when you attend an event, you catch the atmosphere and vibe when taking pictures. It makes me feel alive getting into motion and photographer mode.
– Tony Hurtado
Trixie Mattel 21x15
Celebrity grand marshal Trixie Mattel entertains the crowd at the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade on Nov. 5, 2023.
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun
Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce 12x12
Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on April 13, 2024.
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun
I noticed a large entourage making their way through the VIP area. It was the most famous couple in America at the moment. I slyly began to grab quick photos of the two as the performance began. The promoter, Goldenvoice, had strongly discouraged photographing celebrities in the VIP area and had their people posted nearby watching the press. But every so often, I would catch a momentary glimpse of Swift and Kelce in between the rows of fans, and I would snap a photo. To my surprise, Goldenvoice didn’t notice or didn’t care.
– Jay Calderon
Rafael Nadal 18x14
Rafael Nadal rejoices after winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 17, 2013. The Spaniard defeated Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to capture his third title at the tournament.
Tony Hurtado/El Informador del Valle
Novak Djokovic 36x24
2015 BNP Paribas Open men's singles champion Novak Djokovic focuses hard on this backhand during his final match against runner-up Roger Federer on March 22, 2015.
Kevin Fitzgerald/Coachella Valley Independent
Ruta Lee 8x8
Actress Ruta Lee recalls time spent with Frank Sinatra and members of the Rat Pack during an interview in her home in Palm Springs in 2015.
Marilyn Chung/The Desert Sun
David Hockney 22x28
Artist David Hockney in a rubber raft with a all at Rising Glen, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, 1978
Photographed by Michael Childers
