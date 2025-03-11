CVJF Newsmakers Photo Shop

Carlos Alcaraz 18x14



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Andy Murray of England during the BNP Paribas Open on Oct. 10, 2021, in Indian Wells.



Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun



In 2021, I would’ve said this was one of the truly difficult photos to make. Working with a mirrored camera (think loud clicking shutter sounds) means you have to minimize the number of photos you take out of respect for the athletes. You wait and try to time one or two to the right moment. With some skill and even more luck, you nail one. Now, having covered my first BNP with mirrorless cameras that don’t make a sound, this has become one of the first photos I make just to “get it out of the way” before looking for a more creative angle or use of light to really make a photo that shines. – Andy Abeyta