Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 32-5

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Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 32-5

About this shop

CVMA® Chapter 32-5's General Store

State Meeting Rocker Patch item
State Meeting Rocker Patch
$5

Get your 2026 State Meeting patch rocker today!

Steel Horse Roundup Patch item
Steel Horse Roundup Patch
$10

Commemorate your participation in the best motorcycle charity event in the Greater Phoenix area with this high-quality embroidered patch!


Dimensions: 5"H x 4"W

Sew-on patch

Steel Horse Roundup Coin item
Steel Horse Roundup Coin
$15

Heavy-weight, two-sided Steel Horse Roundup challenge coin with bottle opener. Get yours today!

Combat Vets Neck Gaiter item
Combat Vets Neck Gaiter
$10

Keep the desert sand out of your nose and mouth with this light-weight nylon neck gaiter. The front features a grinning red and gold skull and the words, "Combat Vets Buckeye." The elastic material stretches enough to fit the biggest heads.

Combat Vets Patch item
Combat Vets Patch
$5

Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.

Sew on only.

AZ 32-5 Patch item
AZ 32-5 Patch
$5

Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.

Sew on only.

Combat Vets Forever Patch item
Combat Vets Forever Patch
$5

Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.

Sew on only.

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