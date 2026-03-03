CVMA® Chapter 32-5's General Store

About this shop
Get your 2026 State Meeting patch rocker today!
Commemorate your participation in the best motorcycle charity event in the Greater Phoenix area with this high-quality embroidered patch!
Dimensions: 5"H x 4"W
Sew-on patch
Heavy-weight, two-sided Steel Horse Roundup challenge coin with bottle opener. Get yours today!
Keep the desert sand out of your nose and mouth with this light-weight nylon neck gaiter. The front features a grinning red and gold skull and the words, "Combat Vets Buckeye." The elastic material stretches enough to fit the biggest heads.
Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.
Sew on only.
Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.
Sew on only.
Black & Gold embroidered patch measures 1"H x 4"W.
Sew on only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!