CVMA® FL 20, 19th Annual SkullyFest

Lake Wales, FL 33853, USA
Register here to help us plan headcount. There is no cost to attend SkullyFest. If you want to pre-order a shirt do so now. The cutoff is January 11th. A small number of shirts MIGHT, be available onsite.
Host: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association®, FL 20
Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: VFW Post 2420, 200 W. Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853
*Sanctioned CVMA® event with memorable and fun group activities for Veterans, families, and supporters.
Meet and Greet:
Friday, January 17th
Siggy's - An American Bar
1153 Malabar Rd # 1, Palm Bay, FL
Host Hotel:
Hampton Inn Melbourne
$169 per night (1/16 -1/18)
must book by Jan 5th
Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.
SM–XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
Shirt sales close on: January 11th
2XL–3XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
4XL–6XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
Shirt sales close on: January 11th.
