CVMA® FL 20, 19th Annual SkullyFest

200 W Central Ave

Lake Wales, FL 33853, USA

Preregistration
Free

Register here to help us plan headcount. There is no cost to attend SkullyFest. If you want to pre-order a shirt do so now. The cutoff is January 11th. A small number of shirts MIGHT, be available onsite.


Host: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association®, FL 20​​


Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026​

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM​


Location: VFW Post 2420, 200 W. Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853​​


*Sanctioned CVMA® event with memorable and fun group activities for Veterans, families, and supporters.​​


Meet and Greet:

Friday, January 17th

Siggy's - An American Bar

1153 Malabar Rd # 1, Palm Bay, FL


Host Hotel:

Hampton Inn Melbourne

$169 per night (1/16 -1/18)

must book by Jan 5th

Unisex Crew Neck SM-XL
$18

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.
SM–XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
Shirt sales close on: January 11th

Women's V-neck (SM-XL)
$18

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.

SM–XL only on this line item.

All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).

Shirt sales close on: January 11th.

Unisex Crew Neck (2XL–3XL)
$20

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.
2XL–3XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
Shirt sales close on:

Women's V-neck (2XL-3XL)
$20

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.

2XL–3XL only on this line item.

All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).

Shirt sales close on: January 11th.

Unisex Crew Neck (4XL–6XL)
$22

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.
4XL–6XL only on this line item.
All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).
Shirt sales close on: January 11th.

Women's V-neck (4XL-6XL)
$22

Optional add-on shirt. Choose cut, style, color, and size during checkout.

4XL–6XL only on this line item.

All shirt selections are final after checkout (no exchanges).

Shirt sales close on: January 11th.

