CVMF Military Ball & Gala 2025

Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table (Preferred Seating) by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees!
Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table (Preferred Seating) by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees!
Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
Dinner Ticket
$250
Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees!
Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees!
Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
Veteran Dinner Ticket
$150
Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table (Preferred Seating) by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees! Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
This is a special price for Veterans! (Please limit two [2] tickets at time of purchase.)
Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table (Preferred Seating) by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees! Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event!
This is a special price for Veterans! (Please limit two [2] tickets at time of purchase.)
VIP Reception
$150
Join us for this private, ticketed event from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers, cocktails, and a photo with the Keynote Speaker. There will be live music, special presentations, and an opportunity to connect with Military officials, Veterans and Special Guests.
Join us for this private, ticketed event from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers, cocktails, and a photo with the Keynote Speaker. There will be live music, special presentations, and an opportunity to connect with Military officials, Veterans and Special Guests.
Sponsorships
Free
We are excited to offer a variety of sponsorship packages for the Military Ball & Gala, taking place on May 17, 2025. As a sponsor, your brand will gain significant exposure while supporting an event that brings together our Military and the Community and honors and celebrates Veterans.
Sponsorship Levels
Platinum Honor - $20,000
Diamond Virtue - $15,000
Golden Distinction - $10,000
Silver Courage - $5,000
Choice of Sponsorship - $3,500
• Photography
• Parking
• Chocolate Box Treats
• Champagne
Custom Sponsorships - We are happy to work with you to create a custom sponsorship package tailored to your specific needs and goals. Please contact us to discuss bespoke opportunities.
Contact Donna Kosicki, Military Ball & Gala Chairperson, [email protected], 678 472-1802.
We are excited to offer a variety of sponsorship packages for the Military Ball & Gala, taking place on May 17, 2025. As a sponsor, your brand will gain significant exposure while supporting an event that brings together our Military and the Community and honors and celebrates Veterans.
Sponsorship Levels
Platinum Honor - $20,000
Diamond Virtue - $15,000
Golden Distinction - $10,000
Silver Courage - $5,000
Choice of Sponsorship - $3,500
• Photography
• Parking
• Chocolate Box Treats
• Champagne
Custom Sponsorships - We are happy to work with you to create a custom sponsorship package tailored to your specific needs and goals. Please contact us to discuss bespoke opportunities.
Contact Donna Kosicki, Military Ball & Gala Chairperson, [email protected], 678 472-1802.
Auction Donations
Free
We are excited to offer a unique opportunity for you to showcase your products or services by donating an item to our Military Ball & Gala Silent and Live Auction. Your generous contribution will not only help support a great cause but will also provide valuable exposure for your brand!
Item Suggestions
• Gift certificates (restaurants, et al)
• Experience packages (e.g., weekend getaways, spa treatments, tickets to concerts/sporting events)
• Products or services from your business
• Artwork, jewelry, or collectibles
• Exclusive or unique items that would excite event attendees
How to Donate – Contact Donna Kosicki, Military Ball & Gala Chairperson, [email protected], 678 472-1802.
We are excited to offer a unique opportunity for you to showcase your products or services by donating an item to our Military Ball & Gala Silent and Live Auction. Your generous contribution will not only help support a great cause but will also provide valuable exposure for your brand!
Item Suggestions
• Gift certificates (restaurants, et al)
• Experience packages (e.g., weekend getaways, spa treatments, tickets to concerts/sporting events)
• Products or services from your business
• Artwork, jewelry, or collectibles
• Exclusive or unique items that would excite event attendees
How to Donate – Contact Donna Kosicki, Military Ball & Gala Chairperson, [email protected], 678 472-1802.
Add a donation for Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!