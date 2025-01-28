CVMF Military Ball & Gala 2025

Join us at 6:00 pm to enjoy the Celebration Extravaganza in the pre-function lobby; Guests will be invited to be at their table (Preferred Seating) by 7:00 pm for the Entrance of the Head Table, then, the Dinner Event with a delicious multi-course meal, an outstanding Keynote Speaker, live and silent auctions, special presentations, live music and dancing, a Military display to honor Veterans, and opportunities to connect with Military officials, Veterans, Special Guests, and all attendees! Each guest will receive an event program, complimentary parking and a Foundation pin. There will be a cash bar during the entire event! This is a special price for Veterans! (Please limit two [2] tickets at time of purchase.)

