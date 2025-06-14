CVN77 Family Readiness Group's Shop 2025

SHIPPING item
SHIPPING
$7.99

Please add this if you're needing to have your items shipped to you.

Ornament- CVN77 2025 item
Ornament- CVN77 2025
$10

Clear acrylic ornament with CVN77, 2025

Ornament- Santa Stop Here item
Ornament- Santa Stop Here
$10

Clear acrylic ornament with Santa Stop Here

Papa John's Slice Card-Local Pickup Only item
Papa John's Slice Card-Local Pickup Only
$20

Slice Cards offer 50% off your next 10 orders of regular menu priced items!

Cards must be used online at papajohns.com

Valid locally in Hampton Roads/ Richmond locations.

Antique Gold Challenge Coin
$20
Shiny Gold Challenge Coin
$20
(one bracelet) 1 charm silver/ blue bracelet item
(one bracelet) 1 charm silver/ blue bracelet
$3

Purchase is only for one bracelet. 1 charm bracelet. Variation examples are show, charm will be random.

2 charm silver and blue bracelet item
2 charm silver and blue bracelet
$4

Purchase is only for one bracelet

(one bracelet) 3 charm silver/blue bracelet item
(one bracelet) 3 charm silver/blue bracelet
$5

Purchase is only for one bracelet. 3 charm bracelet. Variation examples are show, charms will be random.

( one bracelet) 2 charm shiny gold/blue bracelet item
( one bracelet) 2 charm shiny gold/blue bracelet
$4

Purchase is only for one bracelet. 2 charm bracelet. Variation examples are show, charms will be random.

(one bracelet) 1 charm bronze/green bracelet item
(one bracelet) 1 charm bronze/green bracelet
$3

Purchase is only for one bracelet. 1 charm bracelet. Variation examples are show, charm will be random.

2 charm bronz/ green bracelet item
2 charm bronz/ green bracelet
$4
1 charm shiny gold/green bracelet item
1 charm shiny gold/green bracelet
$3
2 charm shiny gold/ green bracelet item
2 charm shiny gold/ green bracelet
$4
(one bracelet) 3 charm bronze/ green bracelet item
(one bracelet) 3 charm bronze/ green bracelet
$5

Purchase is only for one bracelet. 3 charm bracelet. Variation examples are show, charm will be random.

Magnet-white logo item
Magnet-white logo
$1.50
Magnet - blue logo item
Magnet - blue logo
$1.50
Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug
$27

Double walled stainless steel coffee mug with handle

20oz White stainless steel tumbler item
20oz White stainless steel tumbler
$27

20oz double walled stainless steel tumbler

32oz Water bottle item
32oz Water bottle
$37

Double walled stainless steel water bottle with straw

40oz Tumbler with handle item
40oz Tumbler with handle
$42

40oz double walled stainless steel tumbler with handle

Adult T Shirt - Black - 3X
$27

Size 3X- Black

Adult T Shirt - Black - 2X
$27

Size 2X - Black

Adult T Shirt - Black - XL
$27

Size X- Large - Black

Adult T Shirt - Black - L
$27

Size Large - Black

Adult T Shirt - Black - M
$27

Size Medium - Black

Adult T Shirt - Black - S
$27

Size Small - Black

Adult T Shirt - Grey - 3X
$27

Size 3X - Grey

Adult T Shirt - Grey - 2X
$27

Size 2X - Grey

Adult T Shirt - Grey - XL
$27

Size XL - Grey

Adult T Shirt - Grey - L
$27

Size Large - Grey

Adult T Shirt - Grey - M
$27

Size Medium - Grey

Adult T Shirt - Grey - Small
$27

Size Small - Grey

Women's V-Neck - Black - 3X
$27

Size 3X - Black

Women's V-Neck - Black - 2X
$27

Size 2X - Black

Women's V-Neck - Black - XL
$27

Size XL - Black

Women's V-Neck - Black - L
$27

Size Large - Black

Women's V-Neck - Black - M
$27

Size Medium - Black

Women's V-Neck - Black - Small
$27

Size Small - Black

Kids T-Shirt - Grey - XL item
Kids T-Shirt - Grey - XL
$22

Size XL - Grey

Kids T-Shirt - Grey - L item
Kids T-Shirt - Grey - L
$22

Size Large - Grey

Kids T-Shirt - Grey - M item
Kids T-Shirt - Grey - M
$22

Size Medium - Grey

Kids T-Shirt - Grey - S item
Kids T-Shirt - Grey - S
$22

Size Small - Grey

