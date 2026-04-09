CVPE Educational Forum

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CVPE Educational Forum

About this event

Tickets - CVPE Forum 2026

2025 W 11th St

Houston, TX 77008, USA

Early Bird Ticket (purchased by June 18)
$25
Available until Jun 18

1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch (discount expires on 6/18/2026 at 11:55 PM)

K-12 & College Student
$5

1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch

Sponsor 4 tickets
$100

This will pay for participants who need financial support.

Sponsor: Student Internship
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets. Directly underwrites a student's summer internship with CVPE. Acknowledged in the program.

Sponsor: Welcome Breakfast
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets. Sponsors welcome breakfast. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.

Sponsor: Key Conference Items
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets. Sponsors key conference costs, including venue and speakers. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.

Sponsor: Lunch
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets. Sponsors lunch. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.

Sponsor: Year-Round Work
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets. Directly funds CVPE's year-round organizing work. Acknowledged in the program and at the event. Logo on event banner. Named in press releases. Social media feature.

Regular Ticket (purchased after June 18)
$30

1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch (purchased after June 18).

Community Ticket
$5

No one should be left out because of cost. Select this ticket if the standard price is a barrier, no questions asked. 1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch.

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