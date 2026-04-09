Tickets - CVPE Forum 2026

About this event
1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch (discount expires on 6/18/2026 at 11:55 PM)
1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch
This will pay for participants who need financial support.
2 tickets. Directly underwrites a student's summer internship with CVPE. Acknowledged in the program.
2 tickets. Sponsors welcome breakfast. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.
2 tickets. Sponsors key conference costs, including venue and speakers. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.
2 tickets. Sponsors lunch. Acknowledged in the program and during the event.
4 tickets. Directly funds CVPE's year-round organizing work. Acknowledged in the program and at the event. Logo on event banner. Named in press releases. Social media feature.
1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch (purchased after June 18).
No one should be left out because of cost. Select this ticket if the standard price is a barrier, no questions asked. 1 ticket for the event, including breakfast and lunch.
$
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