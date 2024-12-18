Clackamas Volunteer Search and Rescue

Offered by

Clackamas Volunteer Search and Rescue

About this shop

CVSAR Merch Shop

20' Red Webbing item
20' Red Webbing
Free

Each new trainee will be issued TWO 20' red webbing. Existing members may request replacements as needed.

Prusik item
Prusik
Free

Each new trainee will be issued ONE Prusik. Existing members may request replacements as needed.

Purcell Prusik item
Purcell Prusik
Free

Each new trainee will be issued ONE Purcell Prusik. Existing members may request replacements as needed.

CSAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer / Power Bank item
CSAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer / Power Bank item
CSAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer / Power Bank
$20

The HeatBank® 9s rechargeable hand warmer keeps you warm from the office to the woods. The convenient power bank recharges your USB compatible device, so you can stay connected while enjoying the outdoors. 

FEATURES

  • Charges USB compatible devices including; mobile phones, Mp3 players, tablets, cameras, etc.
  • Dual sided heat up to 120°F / 50°C operating temperature with six (6) heat settings for adjustable and comfortable warmth
  • Battery and heat indicator lights
  • Rechargeable 5200 mah lithium-ion battery (included) for lasting reliable warmth - up to 9 hour run time
CUSTOM Softshell Jacket item
CUSTOM Softshell Jacket item
CUSTOM Softshell Jacket
$189
Red Kap L/S Work Shirt w/ CSAR Patch; Safety Orange item
Red Kap L/S Work Shirt w/ CSAR Patch; Safety Orange
$18

Red Kap Long Sleeve Work Shirt - SP14: 65% Polyester / 35% Cotton; Six buttons plus gripper at neck; Two button-thru, hex-style pockets with angled bartacks, bartacked pencil stall on left pocket; Wrinkle Resistant

1/4 Zip Combat Shirt w/ CSAR & OSSA Patches; Hi-Viz Orange item
1/4 Zip Combat Shirt w/ CSAR & OSSA Patches; Hi-Viz Orange item
1/4 Zip Combat Shirt w/ CSAR & OSSA Patches; Hi-Viz Orange
$38

Tru Spec - 2597: 100% performance polyester body; 65% polyester / 35% cotton twill sleeves; 1/4 zip front mandarin collar; zipper has a cover hood for comfort; Seamless, reinforced shoulders to minimize rubbing and chafing; Storage pockets on sleeves; Loop on sleeve pockets; Reinforced elbow patches
Gusseted sleeves; Pen stalls; Hook and loop cuff closures

5.11 Hi-Vis L/S Shirt w/ CSAR & OSSA Patches item
5.11 Hi-Vis L/S Shirt w/ CSAR & OSSA Patches
$40

5.11 Tactical - 72516: 100% polyester, Fast-Tac ripstop, 4.7-oz, WR; Hi-Vis fabric meets ANSI chromaticity rating; Document ready; Pen pocket on left sleeve; Sleeve tabs for roll up; Cape back with mesh lining; UPF 50+; Classic Fit

Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Sizes S - XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Sizes S - XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Sizes S - XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Sizes S - XL
$20

Includes: CSAR Logo on Left Chest and Reflective Lettering on Back.

Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Size 2XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Size 2XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Size 2XL item
Unisex CSAR Hoodie - Color: Safety Orange; Size 2XL
$25

Includes: CSAR Logo on Left Chest and Reflective Lettering on Back.

CSAR 8" Beanie - Color: Safety Orange; One Size Fits Most item
CSAR 8" Beanie - Color: Safety Orange; One Size Fits Most
$14
CSAR 12" Cuffed Beanie - Color: Safety Orange; One Size Fits item
CSAR 12" Cuffed Beanie - Color: Safety Orange; One Size Fits
$14
Petzl TRIACT-LOCK OK Carabiner; Major Axis Strength 25 kN item
Petzl TRIACT-LOCK OK Carabiner; Major Axis Strength 25 kN
$15.97

Each general team member is required to have readily available at least (2) carabiners.

This lightweight OK carabiner is made of aluminum. It has an oval shape that allows optimal loading of devices with a wide cross-section.

Emergency Medical Immobilizer (Flat Splint) item
Emergency Medical Immobilizer (Flat Splint)
$10.50

EMI - a flexible foam padded splint with multiple applications. A thin core aluminum allow sandwiched between two layers of foam makes it extremely pliable. It can be molded, folded and shaped to any desired configuration to support fractures and injured limbs. The EMI splint is reusable, lightweight, waterproof and radiolucent. It's highly visible orange color cuts easily with shears and is not affected by extreme temperatures and mesures 36" L X 4-1/4" W X 1/4" H; Weight: 5 oz

Waterproof 3" x 5" Top Spiral Notebook item
Waterproof 3" x 5" Top Spiral Notebook item
Waterproof 3" x 5" Top Spiral Notebook
$3.25

Rite in the Rain Notebook - Size: 3" X 5.25" X .375"; Weight: .12#; Pages: 100 pages / 50 sheets

Mechanical Clicker Pencil item
Mechanical Clicker Pencil
$6.50

Rite in the Rain - SKU OR13; Blaze Orange; Size: 2.25" X 7.875" X .5"; Weight: 0.7#; Lead Size: 1.3mm X 4.72"

SOG Folding Wood Saw w/ Sheath; 8.25" Blade item
SOG Folding Wood Saw w/ Sheath; 8.25" Blade item
SOG Folding Wood Saw w/ Sheath; 8.25" Blade item
SOG Folding Wood Saw w/ Sheath; 8.25" Blade
$14

Part# F10N-CP

CS Full Tang Fixed Blade w/ Sheath (used for batoning) item
CS Full Tang Fixed Blade w/ Sheath (used for batoning)
$22

Cold Steel Part# CS-80TFTC; Weight: 11.2oz; Blade Thickness; 5mm; Blade Length: 6-3/4in; Blade Steel: 1055; Carbon Handle Length/Material: 5 1/4in Long Paracord Wrap; Overall Length: 12in

Stormproof Match Kit item
Stormproof Match Kit
$8

Black Beard Stormproof Match Kit includes (20) 3" long water and windproof matches. Each match burns for up to 25 seconds,

Fire Starter Single Rope item
Fire Starter Single Rope item
Fire Starter Single Rope
$6

Black Beard Fire Starters

Ultimate Fire Starter Kit with Case item
Ultimate Fire Starter Kit with Case
$43.50

Black Beard SKU: SKB. Includes: (4) Fire Starters + (1) Arc Lighter + (1) Ferro Rod + (1) Organizer Case

Unisex Topo Hoodie; Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: M - XL item
Unisex Topo Hoodie; Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: M - XL item
Unisex Topo Hoodie; Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: M - XL
$24.50

Next Level Santa Barbara Hoodie - 9303
* 7.4 oz./yd², 80/20 cotton/polyester, 100% cotton face
* Jersey lined hood
* Flat, natural-colored drawcords
* Front pouch pocket
* 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband
* Tear away label

Unisex Topo Hoodie - Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: 2XL item
Unisex Topo Hoodie - Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: 2XL item
Unisex Topo Hoodie - Color: Heavy Metal; Sizes: 2XL
$25.75

Next Level Santa Barbara Hoodie - 9303
* 7.4 oz./yd², 80/20 cotton/polyester, 100% cotton face
* Jersey lined hood
* Flat, natural-colored drawcords
* Front pouch pocket
* 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband
* Tear away label

Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - XL
$11.50

Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label

Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 2XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 2XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 2XL
$12.75

Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label

Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 3XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 3XL item
Men's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Size 3XL
$13.50

Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label

Women's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - 2XL item
Women's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - 2XL item
Women's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - 2XL item
Women's Topo Tee - Color: Charcoal; Sizes M - 2XL
$11.50

Next Level Women's CVC T-Shirt - 6610
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label
* Fitted - RUNS SMALL

6" Emergency Bandage Trauma Dressing item
6" Emergency Bandage Trauma Dressing item
6" Emergency Bandage Trauma Dressing
$8

* Non-Adherent wound pad
* Patented direct pressure applicator
* Securing closure bar
* Multiple wrap applications
* Self application

PVC Thin Orange Line Flag with Velcro; Size 2 X 3.15" item
PVC Thin Orange Line Flag with Velcro; Size 2 X 3.15" item
PVC Thin Orange Line Flag with Velcro; Size 2 X 3.15"
$3.50

PVC Thin Orange Line Flag with Velcro; Approximate Size 2" H X 3.15" W

Reflective CSAR Window Decal item
Reflective CSAR Window Decal
$2

Reflective CSAR "Kiss -Cut" Window Decal; Approximate size: 4" H X 5" W

DON'T WORRY Window Decal item
DON'T WORRY Window Decal
$1

DON'T WORRY "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2" H X 3" W

30:2 Window Decal item
30:2 Window Decal
$1

30:2 "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2" H X 3" W

DON'T TOUCH Window Decal item
DON'T TOUCH Window Decal
$1

DON'T TOUCH "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2.5"

YOU'RE NOT DEAD Window Decal item
YOU'RE NOT DEAD Window Decal
$1

YOU'RE NOT DEAD "Die-Cut" Window Decal. Approximate Size: 2.5"

RESCUE Window Decal item
RESCUE Window Decal
$1

RESCUE "Die-Cut" Window Decal. Approximate Size: 2.5" H X 2.5 W

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