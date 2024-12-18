CVSAR Merch Shop

EMI - a flexible foam padded splint with multiple applications. A thin core aluminum allow sandwiched between two layers of foam makes it extremely pliable. It can be molded, folded and shaped to any desired configuration to support fractures and injured limbs. The EMI splint is reusable, lightweight, waterproof and radiolucent. It's highly visible orange color cuts easily with shears and is not affected by extreme temperatures and mesures 36" L X 4-1/4" W X 1/4" H; Weight: 5 oz