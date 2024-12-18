CVSAR Merch Shop

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Each new trainee will be issued TWO 20' red webbing. Existing members may request replacements as needed.
Each new trainee will be issued ONE Prusik. Existing members may request replacements as needed.
Each new trainee will be issued ONE Purcell Prusik. Existing members may request replacements as needed.
The HeatBank® 9s rechargeable hand warmer keeps you warm from the office to the woods. The convenient power bank recharges your USB compatible device, so you can stay connected while enjoying the outdoors.
FEATURES
Red Kap Long Sleeve Work Shirt - SP14: 65% Polyester / 35% Cotton; Six buttons plus gripper at neck; Two button-thru, hex-style pockets with angled bartacks, bartacked pencil stall on left pocket; Wrinkle Resistant
Tru Spec - 2597: 100% performance polyester body; 65% polyester / 35% cotton twill sleeves; 1/4 zip front mandarin collar; zipper has a cover hood for comfort; Seamless, reinforced shoulders to minimize rubbing and chafing; Storage pockets on sleeves; Loop on sleeve pockets; Reinforced elbow patches
Gusseted sleeves; Pen stalls; Hook and loop cuff closures
5.11 Tactical - 72516: 100% polyester, Fast-Tac ripstop, 4.7-oz, WR; Hi-Vis fabric meets ANSI chromaticity rating; Document ready; Pen pocket on left sleeve; Sleeve tabs for roll up; Cape back with mesh lining; UPF 50+; Classic Fit
Includes: CSAR Logo on Left Chest and Reflective Lettering on Back.
Includes: CSAR Logo on Left Chest and Reflective Lettering on Back.
Each general team member is required to have readily available at least (2) carabiners.
This lightweight OK carabiner is made of aluminum. It has an oval shape that allows optimal loading of devices with a wide cross-section.
EMI - a flexible foam padded splint with multiple applications. A thin core aluminum allow sandwiched between two layers of foam makes it extremely pliable. It can be molded, folded and shaped to any desired configuration to support fractures and injured limbs. The EMI splint is reusable, lightweight, waterproof and radiolucent. It's highly visible orange color cuts easily with shears and is not affected by extreme temperatures and mesures 36" L X 4-1/4" W X 1/4" H; Weight: 5 oz
Rite in the Rain Notebook - Size: 3" X 5.25" X .375"; Weight: .12#; Pages: 100 pages / 50 sheets
Rite in the Rain - SKU OR13; Blaze Orange; Size: 2.25" X 7.875" X .5"; Weight: 0.7#; Lead Size: 1.3mm X 4.72"
Part# F10N-CP
Cold Steel Part# CS-80TFTC; Weight: 11.2oz; Blade Thickness; 5mm; Blade Length: 6-3/4in; Blade Steel: 1055; Carbon Handle Length/Material: 5 1/4in Long Paracord Wrap; Overall Length: 12in
Black Beard Stormproof Match Kit includes (20) 3" long water and windproof matches. Each match burns for up to 25 seconds,
Black Beard Fire Starters
Black Beard SKU: SKB. Includes: (4) Fire Starters + (1) Arc Lighter + (1) Ferro Rod + (1) Organizer Case
Next Level Santa Barbara Hoodie - 9303
* 7.4 oz./yd², 80/20 cotton/polyester, 100% cotton face
* Jersey lined hood
* Flat, natural-colored drawcords
* Front pouch pocket
* 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband
* Tear away label
Next Level Santa Barbara Hoodie - 9303
* 7.4 oz./yd², 80/20 cotton/polyester, 100% cotton face
* Jersey lined hood
* Flat, natural-colored drawcords
* Front pouch pocket
* 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband
* Tear away label
Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label
Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label
Next Level CVC T-Shirt - 6210
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label
Next Level Women's CVC T-Shirt - 6610
* 4.3 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles
* Fabric laundered
* Set-in CVC 1x1 baby rib collar
* Side seams
* Tear away label
* Fitted - RUNS SMALL
* Non-Adherent wound pad
* Patented direct pressure applicator
* Securing closure bar
* Multiple wrap applications
* Self application
PVC Thin Orange Line Flag with Velcro; Approximate Size 2" H X 3.15" W
Reflective CSAR "Kiss -Cut" Window Decal; Approximate size: 4" H X 5" W
DON'T WORRY "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2" H X 3" W
30:2 "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2" H X 3" W
DON'T TOUCH "Die-Cut" Window Decal: Approximate Size: 2.5"
YOU'RE NOT DEAD "Die-Cut" Window Decal. Approximate Size: 2.5"
RESCUE "Die-Cut" Window Decal. Approximate Size: 2.5" H X 2.5 W
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