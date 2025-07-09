Sales closed

CVSC 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

415 fairground drive Faribault, MN 55021 (Horse Arena Rice County Fairground)

Brand New Size 9B Ariat Delilah item
Brand New Size 9B Ariat Delilah
$25

Starting bid

Brand New Size 9B Ariat Delilah Round Toe Western Boots with Equestrian Boot Socks, donated by Walsh family value $135

Bucket and Carhartt hoodie item
Bucket and Carhartt hoodie
$10

Starting bid

Bucket, Carhartt zip hoodie, insulated cup, rain gauge, cooling rag, fly swatter, koozie and pens. Donated by Jennifer Wood from Farm Bureau. Approx value is $100

Feed Scoop and goodies item
Feed Scoop and goodies
$5

Starting bid

Feed scoop, Carhartt beanie hat, leather gloves, rain gauge, cooling rag, fly swatter, koozie and pens. Donated by Jennifer Wood from the Farm Bureau. Approx value is $50

Dog Goodie Basket and gift card item
Dog Goodie Basket and gift card
$5

Starting bid

Dog food samples bags, $25 gift card, 20% off to Faribault Animal Center, dog toy and dog treats. Valued at $50. Donated by Faribault Animal Center

Horse Goodie Bundle item
Horse Goodie Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Horse Treats, Bucket, Spray bottle and 20% off coupon to Faribault Animal Center. Value is $40. Donated by Faribault Animal Center

P&G Purse item
P&G Purse item
P&G Purse
$5

Starting bid

New Western Orange P&G Purse donated by Walsh Family. Value is $70

$30 Gift Card item
$30 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card to Faribo Fleet Supply

Co-op goodies item
Co-op goodies
$2

Starting bid

Co-op koozie, cup, plastic placements and $25 gift card. Value is $30 donated by Community Co-op

Co-op goodies item
Co-op goodies
$2

Starting bid

Co-op koozie, cup, plastic placement and $25 gift card. Value is $30 donated by Community Co-op

John Deere Bucket item
John Deere Bucket
$5

Starting bid

2 Kibble equipment hats, 2 John Deere Silicone 16 oz glasses, Rain gauge, John Deere Towel, John Deere Lanyard. Donated by Kibble Equipment. Valued at $100

Horse Goodies item
Horse Goodies
$5

Starting bid

Royal Blue Fly Mask, Saddle Cover, Halter and 2 gallon bucket. Donated by Walsh. Valued at $75

Haylo Haynet item
Haylo Haynet
$5

Starting bid

Halo Haynet. Donated by Lost Spur Trailers. Value is $60

Halo Haynet item
Halo Haynet
$5

Starting bid

Halo Haynet. Donated by Lost Spur Trailers. Value is $60

Broc Rope Halter item
Broc Rope Halter
$2

Starting bid

Broc Rope Halter. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch. Value is $25

Broc Rope Halter item
Broc Rope Halter
$5

Starting bid

Broc Rope Halter. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch. Value is $25

Weaver Medium Front Boots item
Weaver Medium Front Boots
$5

Starting bid

Weaver Medium Front Boots sunflower boots. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch Valued at $85

Saddle Rack item
Saddle Rack item
Saddle Rack
$5

Starting bid

Saddle Rack. Donated by Wiget Family. Approx value is $50

Saddle Rack item
Saddle Rack item
Saddle Rack
$5

Starting bid

Saddle Rack. Donated by Wiget Family. Approx value is $50

Misc Horse Items item
Misc Horse Items
$5

Starting bid

Feed Scoop, Horse treats, fly traps and miscellaneous items. Donated by Lonsdale Feed Mill. Value is $30

Cookie Assortment item
Cookie Assortment
$5

Starting bid

Assortment of 4 Dozen cookie. Valued at $60 Donated by Silver Maple Farms

2 dozen cake pops item
2 dozen cake pops
$5

Starting bid

2 dozen assorted cakes pops. Donated by Poptastic by Evelynn. Valued at $48

Family Photo Session Voucher item
Family Photo Session Voucher
$5

Starting bid

Family Photo Session Voucher. Value is $300. Donated by Minnesota Simply Photography

Wood Shavings item
Wood Shavings
$1

Starting bid

Small Falke all natural wood shavings. Donated by Nerstrand Agri Center. Value is $6

Horse Feed item
Horse Feed
$5

Starting bid

Rein and Saddle Horse Feed. Donated by Nerstrand Agri Center.

ShooFly Equine Boots item
ShooFly Equine Boots
$5

Starting bid

Shoofly Equine Fly boots. Donated by Heartland Animal Hospital Owatonna. valued at $50

Horse Picture item
Horse Picture
$2

Starting bid

Horse picture. Donated by Swedberg Family. Value is 25.00

Horse Picture item
Horse Picture
$2

Starting bid

Horse picture. Donated by Swedberg Family. Value 25.00

Homemade Goodies item
Homemade Goodies
$5

Starting bid

Homemade Beef Tallow lotion, homemade soap, homemade horse treats, homemade dog treats and winter walking mask. Donated by Gwen Werner.

Gatorade bottle and goodies item
Gatorade bottle and goodies
$5

Starting bid

Gatorade Bottle, Pencils, Gummy bears and women's socks. Donated by Melinda Brown. Value $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!