CVSC 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Brand New Size 9B Ariat Delilah Round Toe Western Boots with Equestrian Boot Socks, donated by Walsh family value $135
Starting bid
Bucket, Carhartt zip hoodie, insulated cup, rain gauge, cooling rag, fly swatter, koozie and pens. Donated by Jennifer Wood from Farm Bureau. Approx value is $100
Starting bid
Feed scoop, Carhartt beanie hat, leather gloves, rain gauge, cooling rag, fly swatter, koozie and pens. Donated by Jennifer Wood from the Farm Bureau. Approx value is $50
Starting bid
Dog food samples bags, $25 gift card, 20% off to Faribault Animal Center, dog toy and dog treats. Valued at $50. Donated by Faribault Animal Center
Starting bid
Horse Treats, Bucket, Spray bottle and 20% off coupon to Faribault Animal Center. Value is $40. Donated by Faribault Animal Center
Starting bid
New Western Orange P&G Purse donated by Walsh Family. Value is $70
Starting bid
$30 Gift Card to Faribo Fleet Supply
Starting bid
Co-op koozie, cup, plastic placements and $25 gift card. Value is $30 donated by Community Co-op
Starting bid
Co-op koozie, cup, plastic placement and $25 gift card. Value is $30 donated by Community Co-op
Starting bid
2 Kibble equipment hats, 2 John Deere Silicone 16 oz glasses, Rain gauge, John Deere Towel, John Deere Lanyard. Donated by Kibble Equipment. Valued at $100
Starting bid
Royal Blue Fly Mask, Saddle Cover, Halter and 2 gallon bucket. Donated by Walsh. Valued at $75
Starting bid
Halo Haynet. Donated by Lost Spur Trailers. Value is $60
Starting bid
Halo Haynet. Donated by Lost Spur Trailers. Value is $60
Starting bid
Broc Rope Halter. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch. Value is $25
Starting bid
Broc Rope Halter. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch. Value is $25
Starting bid
Weaver Medium Front Boots sunflower boots. Donated by Cedar Ridge Ranch Valued at $85
Starting bid
Saddle Rack. Donated by Wiget Family. Approx value is $50
Starting bid
Saddle Rack. Donated by Wiget Family. Approx value is $50
Starting bid
Feed Scoop, Horse treats, fly traps and miscellaneous items. Donated by Lonsdale Feed Mill. Value is $30
Starting bid
Assortment of 4 Dozen cookie. Valued at $60 Donated by Silver Maple Farms
Starting bid
2 dozen assorted cakes pops. Donated by Poptastic by Evelynn. Valued at $48
Starting bid
Family Photo Session Voucher. Value is $300. Donated by Minnesota Simply Photography
Starting bid
Small Falke all natural wood shavings. Donated by Nerstrand Agri Center. Value is $6
Starting bid
Rein and Saddle Horse Feed. Donated by Nerstrand Agri Center.
Starting bid
Shoofly Equine Fly boots. Donated by Heartland Animal Hospital Owatonna. valued at $50
Starting bid
Horse picture. Donated by Swedberg Family. Value is 25.00
Starting bid
Horse picture. Donated by Swedberg Family. Value 25.00
Starting bid
Homemade Beef Tallow lotion, homemade soap, homemade horse treats, homemade dog treats and winter walking mask. Donated by Gwen Werner.
Starting bid
Gatorade Bottle, Pencils, Gummy bears and women's socks. Donated by Melinda Brown. Value $30
